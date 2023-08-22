Rochester council approved $3.2 million contract for new Sixth Street bridge design

ROCHESTER — Rochester City Council member Norman Wahl said Monday he’s excited about the proposed Sixth Street bridge over the Zumbro River.

The bridge is expected to serve as a downtown connection to the Slatterly Park neighborhood that houses the church he led for more than two decades

“This will be a great thing for that community,” the retired Bethel Lutheran Church pastor said.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, who represents the ward that includes Slatterly Park, said some of the neighbors continue to question the project.

“I’ve spoken to the Slatterly Park Neighborhood Association, and they still have concerns about the size of this bridge,” she said.

The council has adopted a small-area plan that includes the bridge and reviewed concepts for potential designs, and Monday night council members unanimously voted to continue moving forward by hiring Bolton and Menk Inc. to start the process moving toward a final design by the end of 2024.

The $3.2 million contract calls for Bolton and Menk to lead a team that will continue the community engagement process, conduct needed studies and reviews, and eventually provide a recommended final design for the project based on past and future council and community input.

Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser pointed out the work involves more than creating a way to cross the river. It is also expected to provide new river access for pedestrians and make neighborhood safety improvements along Sixth Street.

“It’s taking a project where right now there is one controlled intersection and creating seven or eight controlled intersections in a neighborhood by a school, in an area that is set for development,” she said.

A map from Bolton and Menk's proposal to the city of Rochester shows elements that will be included in the final design of the proposed Sixth Street bridge over the Zumbro River. Bolton and Menk

Stated goals for the bridge, which were outlined in a 2021 small-area plan, include:

• Providing a safer east-west connection over the river for multiple modes of transportation.

• Improving options and response times for first responders.

• Allowing access to parcels that can be redeveloped in the near-term.

• Aligning with city policy of a connected street network and previous planning work.

• Improving mobility options, including the services of Rochester Public Transit.

• Attracting State and Federal construction funding.

Rochester Strategic Initiatives Director Josh Johnsen said the design is expected to help create a walkable community with an improved connection to downtown.

“It’s not that the bridge is going to create more miles traveled,” he told the council. “We are hoping to create more housing and infill.”

During an earlier public comment period, Rochester resident Casey McGregor questioned the timing, pointing to empty downtown storefronts and economic struggles.

“Why would we build this bridge at this day and time with the interest rates as they are?” she said.

Pat Regan, president of Camegaran LLC, which owns the former AMPI and Kmart sites on the east side of the river, has said the bridge will be key to his development plans, which have been stated to include residential and commercial development.

“The Sixth Street bridge is absolutely critical in our view, especially for the full rehabilitation of the AMPI building in particular,” he said during a 2022 council review of the proposed bridge concepts.

Camegaran is expected to provide a development plan to the city by the end of 2024.

The preliminary bridge concepts, presented through a $284,990 contract with Perkins and Will in early 2022, carried proposed construction costs of $18 million to $20.2 million, but some council members considered the effort too elaborate and designs were too large. They suggested the bridge be modeled after other local bridges, rather than seeking to break new ground.

The Bolton and Menk agreement also calls for maximizing project goals at a reduced cost.

The entire bridge project has a $29.9 million budget with up to $19.9 million for construction coming from a federal transportation grant and $10 million for design and engineering efforts from state Destination Medical Center funds.

Bolton and Menk won't be working on the design project alone. The company has contracted with WHKS for bridge design services, Braun Intertec for geotechnical engineering, Henning Professional Services for right-of-way acquisition, Barr Engineering for permitting and floodplain hydraulics, Forecast Public Art for public engagement and Snow Kreilich Architects for architectural services.

The work leading up to construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.