Rochester council approves delayed pay increases

The Rochester City Council took steps to finalize a salary adjustment process it started in 2019.

The change will increase the mayor’s salary from $65,700 to $83,760. The city council president's pay will go from $47,300 to $64,216, and council members salaries’ will go from $39,420 to $55,840.

“Because of the outcry from the community -- that it was too much, too fast -- the city council modified its decision at that time and said we would do it over time,” Mayor Kim Norton said.

The plan had been to approve raises in 2020 and 2021, but the council opted to hold off on this year’s increase.

On Monday, council members voted 4-2 to approve the delayed increase for 2022.

Molly Dennis called the change a “long-overdue livable wage” for council members.

The new salaries, which will take effect next year, are based on percentages of the area median income for a one-person household.

The mayor’s new salary will be 120% of the local median income, and the council president will earn 92% of the median income, as calculated by the state.

Council members will receive 80% of the area median income, which Dennis said is appropriate for the amount of work required.

“It’s not a 9-to-5 job, but it is definitely an over 40-hour a week job, if you are an informed and engaged council member,” she said, citing activity at all hours and throughout the week.

Council member Shaun Palmer disagreed, proposing council members should be paid 50% of the area median income to reflect the work required.

“In three years of my experience, it’s about a halftime job if that’s what you want it to be, and I’ve never heard somebody at City Hall saying they wanted me here more,” he said, noting the higher pay is appropriate for the mayor and council president, since they represent the entire city.

Palmer was joined by council member Nick Campion in opposing the increase.

“I don’t support the dollar amounts,” Campion said, noting each council member’s threshold is likely different.

Council member Patrick Keane, who opposed the increases in 2019, said the varying thresholds of acceptance also point to a limitation imposed by lower salaries.

“It’s a problem for certain people to run for office,” he said, noting the inability for some people to step away from their jobs limits the ability to get a wide cross-section of residents seeking an elected position.

While the new wages are based on the area median income, the council decided to rescind the formula for future decisions, since the city’s charter requires the council to vote on any pay adjustment, regardless of how it is determined.