Rochester council approves sales tax vote amid veto threat

ROCHESTER — A special election will be held this year in an effort to extend Rochester’s local sales tax with plans to collect $205 million.

The public vote will come a year earlier than originally planned. Prior to approval by the Minnesota Legislature this year, state rules would have required the city to hold the referendum in 2024, alongside the general election.

The special election approved by the Rochester City Council on Monday will be Nov. 7, 2023.

Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said city staff is still working to determine the cost of the election.

“About $250,000 is our working estimate right now,” he told the council.

City Clerk Kelly Geistler said the election will be conducted in lines with any other city election, so absentee ballots are expected to be available 46 days before Nov. 7.

Earlier state requirements would have also required the city to propose four ballot questions, one for each project being funded, but approved changes allow a single question to be asked.

The ballot question approved by the council broadly outlines how the $205 million will be spent on four separate projects

The proposed projects to be funded by the extended sales tax are:

$50 million for a regional economic development fund

$50 million for street reconstruction projects

$40 million for flood-control and water-quality projects

$65 million for creation of a regional sports and recreation complex

Plans for the proposed sports and recreation complex remain in the works, with the focus on a mix of indoor and outdoor fields and courts designed to attract tournaments and provide access to local residents.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said the uncertainty surrounding the project is a concern.

“I do not want to lose our three needs for the potential of a want,” she said, adding that she’s confident voters support economic development fund, street projects and flood control.

She said she will veto the council action that has all three on the same ballot.

Council President Brooke Carlson said she lobbied for the ability to include all four items on one ballot, and other members agreed it was the proper approach. .

“I see all four of them as a need for this community,” council member Shaun Palmer said.

Others said they could support the concept of dividing the vote into four questions, but the council voted 6-1 to support a single question, with council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick casting the sole opposing vote.

Parrish said more details regarding options for the sports and recreation complex are expected to be presented to the council on July 24, but a decision on final design and location remain to be made.

In addition to outlining the projects that will be funded, the ballot question points out it is expected to take 24 years to collect the $205 million, but the tax would end when the goal is reached.

The annual tax funds collected would be used to pay off bonds, which would borrow the funds for the planned projects.

The current sales tax, which generates approximately $12 million a year, was initiated in 1983, and last extended through a 2012 vote . Unless extended again, the sales tax is expected to expire at the end of 2024, after generated revenue reaches $139.5 million.

