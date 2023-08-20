Rochester council asked to contribute portion of $2.7 million opioid settlement to Olmsted County outreach

ROCHESTER — The Rochester City Council will be asked Monday to help expand Olmsted County’s response to the opioid crisis.

A proposal to commit up to $640,000 from the city’s anticipated $2.7 million in opioid settlement funds would expand a county program that is extending social worker outreach with local police calls.

In June, Olmsted County commissioners approved a plan to hire three new staff members — a program coordinator, licensed drug and alcohol counselor and peer support specialist — to extend its response to opioid overdose calls at an estimated cost of $339,000 per year. The funds would come from the $7.2 million the county expects to receive in payments stretched over 18 years.

The city would add to the effort by providing the county with $40,000 this year and up to $120,000 a year for five years.

“The city's contribution would be used to fund an additional peer recovery specialist,” City Attorney Micheal Spindler-Krage wrote in a report to the council.

The new staff will build on a six-year effort to pair social workers with Rochester police officers and Olmsted County deputies, when they are responding to mental health crisis calls.

“These positions would be county employees, part of the Diversity Equity and Community Outreach (DECO) team ,” Spindler-Krage wrote in his report, “The DECO team has been supporting the Rochester Police Department in addressing ‘person in crisis’ calls, particularly attuned to mental health and substance use challenges.”

He said approximately 85% of the team’s responses are within Rochester.

While the team was designed to address calls related to mental health crises, the intertwined connections with substance abuse have led to increased awareness of the need to respond to overdose calls, and one social worker on the team has been dedicating one day a week to related outreach.

The work has also supported the Rochester Police Department’s Police Assisted Recovery program .

By using city and county opioid settlement funds to add county staff, the expanded outreach effort is expected to have added flexibility to increased education, provide access to drugs that can prevent opioid overdoses and provide improved paths toward treatment.

Cities and counties throughout the country are receiving a variety of payments from settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors, with payments spread across 18 years.

For Rochester, the anticipated settlement payments are expected to average $150,000 a year, with the requirement that they be used in response to the opioid epidemic.

While commissioners have indicated the county funds could continue to be used for the outreach until depleted, county staff have also pointed to the potential to be flexible if needs or funding sources change.

The city agreement to support the county effort through 2028 includes the ability to end the arrangement with a 30-day notice, if either entity seeks to make a change.

The funding and related agreement will be on the council’s consent agenda Monday, meaning it could be approved without comment, unless a council member calls for a separate vote on the item.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Aug. 21 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• City Council, 7 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

• Heritage Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

• Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday, council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

Olmsted County

• New commissioner introduction to Dodge and Olmsted Community Corrections, 4 p.m. Tuesday on the fourth floor of the Government Center.

• Commissioners tour of the History Center of Olmsted County, 2 p.m. Friday at 1195 West Circle Drive.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board study session, 5 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

