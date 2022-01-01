Rochester council being asked to green light Ninth Street Southeast reconstruction plan

Rochester Public Utilities’ plans to connect the new Marion Road Southeast substation to downtown Rochester is making way for an update to six blocks of Ninth Street Southeast.

“Installation of the new duct bank will disturb existing city utilities and pavements within this segment,” states a report to the Rochester City Council. “Given the age of the infrastructure between Fourth Avenue Southeast and Slatterly Park, Public Works plans to prioritize a street reconstruction project to take advantage of the street disturbance and construction efficiencies.”

The new substation being built along the 1300 block of Marion Road is intended to enhance RPU's ability to provide electric power to neighborhoods and businesses in central and southeast Rochester.

The site will service an area bordered by 11th Avenue Southeast, 50th Avenue, Fourth Street Southeast and U.S. Highway 52, as well as businesses and Mayo Clinic facilities in downtown Rochester, which is what is spurring the need for a new connection along Ninth Street.

Forty-five property owners along the stretch are expected to contribute $173,213 to the overall $3.2 million project, based on planned assessments for work on the roadway and sidewalks.

A public hearing is set for Monday to approve the project and schedule a Feb. 7 hearing related to the planned assessments.

The reconstruction project is expected to replace the existing roadway, as well as curbs and gutters, concrete drive approaches and any water services identified by RPU as not meeting Minnesota Department of Health standards. Sidewalk deficiencies are also expected to be addressed.

In addition to the assessments to property owners, which includes Redeemer Lutheran Church, the project is expected to be funded with nearly $2.5 million in RPU funds and $579,000 in Public Works project funds.

The public hearing will be part of the council’s meeting at 6:15 p.m. Monday in council chambers at the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE, which is open to the public and will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Jan. 3 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• City Council, 6:15 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dial-in information for listening to the meeting live can be requested by emailing parknrec@rochestermn.gov . Video will be posted online following the meeting.

• Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

Olmsted County

• Physical Development Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Administrative Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in the board chambers of the government center.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

