SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester council being asked to green light Ninth Street Southeast reconstruction plan

Work, which includes planned assessments to property owners, will follow changes to utility service running through neighborhood

rochester city logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
January 01, 2022 12:00 PM
Share

Rochester Public Utilities’ plans to connect the new Marion Road Southeast substation to downtown Rochester is making way for an update to six blocks of Ninth Street Southeast.

“Installation of the new duct bank will disturb existing city utilities and pavements within this segment,” states a report to the Rochester City Council. “Given the age of the infrastructure between Fourth Avenue Southeast and Slatterly Park, Public Works plans to prioritize a street reconstruction project to take advantage of the street disturbance and construction efficiencies.”

The new substation being built along the 1300 block of Marion Road is intended to enhance RPU's ability to provide electric power to neighborhoods and businesses in central and southeast Rochester.

Also Read
Keith Ellison.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tests positive for COVID
The attorney general said he was grateful to be vaccinated and only experiencing mild symptoms from the virus.
January 05, 2022 06:32 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports

The site will service an area bordered by 11th Avenue Southeast, 50th Avenue, Fourth Street Southeast and U.S. Highway 52, as well as businesses and Mayo Clinic facilities in downtown Rochester, which is what is spurring the need for a new connection along Ninth Street.

Forty-five property owners along the stretch are expected to contribute $173,213 to the overall $3.2 million project, based on planned assessments for work on the roadway and sidewalks.

ADVERTISEMENT

A public hearing is set for Monday to approve the project and schedule a Feb. 7 hearing related to the planned assessments.

The reconstruction project is expected to replace the existing roadway, as well as curbs and gutters, concrete drive approaches and any water services identified by RPU as not meeting Minnesota Department of Health standards. Sidewalk deficiencies are also expected to be addressed.

In addition to the assessments to property owners, which includes Redeemer Lutheran Church, the project is expected to be funded with nearly $2.5 million in RPU funds and $579,000 in Public Works project funds.

The public hearing will be part of the council’s meeting at 6:15 p.m. Monday in council chambers at the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE, which is open to the public and will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Jan. 3 include:

Rochester 

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

ADVERTISEMENT

• City Council, 6:15 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dial-in information for listening to the meeting live can be requested by emailing parknrec@rochestermn.gov . Video will be posted online following the meeting.

• Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

Olmsted County

• Physical Development Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Administrative Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in the board chambers of the government center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts