Rochester council censure causes conflict a week later

ROCHESTER — The start of a Rochester City Council session designed to better understand and integrate members’ personal strengths was delayed 10 minutes when one council member refused to take part Monday.

Council member Molly Dennis stepped away from the table, saying participation by the city administrator and city attorney would cause her to violate orders surrounding a reprimand she was issued a week earlier. .

“I would like to be present,” she said. “I would like (City Administrator) Alison Zelms and (City Attorney) MIchael Spindler-Krage, who are not City Council elected officials, to sit back out of the group, so I can talk freely and be part of this group.”

The Rochester City Council voted 4-1 on March 6 to censure Dennis, citing intimidating behavior and unfounded allegations against staff and council members. The censure included a list of sanctions against Dennis, which included a requirement that meetings with staff members be conducted virtually, either online or by phone.

“I cannot sit there, because it was passed by four votes that I cannot sit there,” Dennis said when invited to return to the table.

Bethany von Steinbergs, who facilitated Monday’s council discussion, said she was aware of Dennis’ concerns and had confirmed that the council member could participate in the discussion.

“I was told this is considered a public session where both of those people can be present,” she said.

Others agreed.

“I structured the rules such that the censure did not refuse council member Dennis from participating,” said council member Patrick Keane, who introduced the censure during the March 6 council meeting. “That’s her reading of the rules, and I do want to make sure when we are doing something with council team building, it’s important that we have our staff with us.”

Monday’s session, which had participants discussing how personal strengths can influence interactions with others, was the fourth learning session to discuss similar efforts in the last 12 months. All have included council members and key city staff members.

While Dennis declined to participate for approximately 45 minutes, she said eventually began answering questions and joined the group at the table, pointing out that she had time to review an email sent earlier in the day, which outlined the limits of the censure.

“It is acceptable under the censure resolution that I can communicate with staff in public, so I can be part of this group,” she said after reading the email.

As she joined the discussion, Dennis said was asked to share a “strong moment” in her recent history and pointed to needing to navigate the censure restrictions.

“I worked with a resident on a zoning issue … and I can’t just call up staff,” she said, pointing out that she needed to connect first with Zelms and arrange a virtual meeting.

“It took a lot of time and a lot of effort, which was really difficult for me, to ask a really quick question,” she said, pointing out the issue was addressed regarding a business that was operating out of a neighborhood and she was able to speak with all the neighbors involved.

Later, during a council study session to review the council’s code of conduct, Spindler-Krage pointed out that council involvement in day-to-day operations should have its limits for all council members.

“That’s a challenging dynamic for all elected bodies, and you have a tough job figuring out what is appropriate constituent work and what’s not,” he told the council.

He recommended that council members help make connections to let staff work with residents without a council member between the two.

“Your constituent work is about knowing the right department, knowing the right person to connect somebody with, and then you remove yourself from the conversation, because there are a variety of pitfalls to remaining in the conversation,” he said, adding that too much involvement in specific concerns can make it appear that an elected official is working to advance someone else’s interests.

“It can and it has been, at times, problematic for us,” he said.

Dennis said she sees her role of being a public servant as more hands on.

“I like to go to residents’ homes and look at what are the issues and help them with problems,” she said. “I think definitions differ on what council members' roles are.”

Others, however, pointed out that limited roles are required to make the best use of city resources as the council works to address a variety of larger concerns, rather than individual problems. .

“We have to remember we are policy makers,” Mayor Kim Norton said. “We are not the staff.”