Rochester council, city services making adjustments

Rochester city offices will take the next step in the reopening of in-person services next week.

On April 5, the Rochester City Council will start holding its regular meetings at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month. Meetings will continue to be held remotely through April.

Study sessions on other Mondays will continue to be held at 3:30 p.m.

Study sessions are expected to return to a weekly basis in May.

Starting April 5, City Hall, Development Services and Infrastructure Center and the Rochester Public Utility Service Center will be open for in-person service from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weekday hours will extend to 5 p.m. in May.

All city services remain fully functional, and community members are still being encouraged to use the phone and online tools available whenever possible.

Anyone visiting a city facility will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.