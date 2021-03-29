Rochester council, city services making adjustments
City Hall and other offices will open for in-person services; city council plans return to schedule closer to pre-pandemic times.
Rochester city offices will take the next step in the reopening of in-person services next week.
On April 5, the Rochester City Council will start holding its regular meetings at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month. Meetings will continue to be held remotely through April.
Study sessions on other Mondays will continue to be held at 3:30 p.m.
Study sessions are expected to return to a weekly basis in May.
Starting April 5, City Hall, Development Services and Infrastructure Center and the Rochester Public Utility Service Center will be open for in-person service from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The weekday hours will extend to 5 p.m. in May.
All city services remain fully functional, and community members are still being encouraged to use the phone and online tools available whenever possible.
Anyone visiting a city facility will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.