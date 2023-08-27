6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester council continues discussion of recommended $575.4 million city budget Monday

Proposed spending plan comes with anticipated $8.8 million in added property tax collection citywide.

By Randy Petersen
Today at 6:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Review of a proposed $575.4 million spending plan for 2024 will continue Monday, Aug. 28.

“This meeting will also provide an opportunity for the mayor and council to pose any additional questions or provide any further feedback on the recommended 2024-2025 operating budget,” City Administrator Alison Zelms wrote in a report to the council prior to Monday’s study session.

The council went over basic elements of the planned budget and its recommended $101.5 million property tax levy during an Aug. 21 study session and plans call for the possibility of further review on Sept. 11, before the council will be asked to set a preliminary levy.

Find more news important to you

The preliminary levy sets the maximum amount the city can collect from property taxes in the following year. If the current proposed 9.44% increase is adopted, the council could reduce it later in the year, but any budget changes would be required to stay within the capped levy.

The levy accounts for nearly 18% of the city's overall budget, with the majority being used in the city’s general fund, which covers a variety of costs that typically don’t have other revenue streams tied to services, such as public safety, public works and general government operations.

“We don’t charge people when we answer the 911 call with the fire truck or a police response,” Zelms said.

She pointed out the anticipated increased costs of providing general fund service — 56.2% of which are public safety expenses — has risen $9.2 million, outpacing the proposed $8.8 million in property tax collections for next year.

With that in mind, Zelms told council members during the last review that staff has little discretionary funding in the budget based on council-established priorities, but she encouraged the council members to suggest potential cuts for consideration during the upcoming study session at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

“If there are specific areas where you think there might be items that could be cut, that would be great if you bring those forward,” she told the council members.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Aug. 28 include:

Rochester

City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rochester Public Utilities community room, 4000 East River Road NE.

Ethical Practices Board, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
