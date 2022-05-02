Rochester council continues sidewalk repair discussion to shift cost burden from individual property owners

ROCHESTER – A long-discussed proposal to shift sidewalk repair costs away from individual owners appears to be gaining traction.

“I think this is the most equitable way of doing it,” Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer said Monday, following a proposal to create sidewalk-improvement districts to pay for sidewalk repairs.

Current city policy calls for residents to pay for city-mandated sidewalk repairs based on an assessment conducted approximately every 20 years.

“The cost (per property owner) can be a bit unpredictable,” said Tyler Niemeyer, Rochester’s assistant city engineer.

The last assessment was conducted in neighborhoods east of Silver Lake and resulted in estimated repair bills ranging from $270 to $7,423 for 1,400 property owners.

The proposed change would divide the city into six districts. A downtown district and five surrounding the city’s core. While the downtown sidewalk needs would be addressed annually, each of the surrounding districts would see work done on a five-year rotating basis.

Every year, Rochester Public Works staff would identify the needs in the scheduled district, select a contractor and determine the overall cost, which would be spread across the district’s property owners on a five-year basis.

Niemeyer said preliminary estimates would result in an average annual cost of approximately $25 for a homeowner, with the potential to increase to $53 if all Americans With Disability Act requirements are incorporated into the program.

“There’s a bit of uncertainty in those numbers,” he told the council Monday, noting they were generated using repair projects in the Elton Hills neighborhood and east of Silver Lake, which have older sidewalks than other parts of the city.

He said part of the goal is to reduce uncertainty for residents, who often don’t realize they have a responsibility to replace the sidewalks if a tripping hazard is found.

Council member Nick Campion, who has long been a supporter of changing the program, said the unexpected cost can leave families with a bill they struggle to pay, since the cost of replacing one sidewalk panel can top $300.

Council member Patrick Keane called for more details and communication are needed before moving forward.

He specifically cited concerns related to property owners who don’t have sidewalks, which can be 40% of residents in some sections of the city.

“They feel like they are being dragged into someone else’s bill,” he said of the proposed fee.

Niemeyer said the proposed fee would be assessed to nearly every property owner, including government entities and tax-exempt organizations. One exception would be a temporary break for property owners who were assessed for sidewalk repairs in the past five years.

Sidewalks that are installed to fill gaps would be done at the owner’s expense, similar to trail and street projects when new neighborhoods are developed.

“I see this as contributing to the common good, whether you have a sidewalk or not,” council member Mark Bransford said of supporting a change in sidewalk policy.

While the majority of the council favored moving forward with a new way to approach standard sidewalk replacement efforts, several members said the federal ADA requirements, which are expected to cost more than $33 million for pedestrian ramps, should be paid for through annual city taxes, rather than a new fee.

The city currently funds $50,000 a year through property tax revenue to address pedestrian ramps and other required upgrades, which has put it behind schedule for making improvements based on a

Niemeyer said he expects Public Works to take the comments heard from the council on Monday and formalize a proposal for review and an official vote this summer.