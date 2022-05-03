Rochester council denies zoning change for former Perkins site

ROCHESTER — A zoning request for the former Perkins restaurant was denied Monday with encouragement to seek an alternative.

“I’d really like to see a plan come forward,” Rochester CIty Council member Nick Campion said.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based developer Nate Stencil asked the council to reclassify three properties, including the former Perkins Restaurant at 432 16th Ave. NW, as a transit-oriented development zoning district.

The goal is to construct a 115-unit apartment building on the 1-acre site, with parking on the first floor and four levels of apartments ranging from 500-square-foot studios to 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom apartments.

While the proposal is dubbed “Stencil Luxury Apartments” on drawings presented to the City Council, Stencil said the plan would call for creating units with mixed affordability, from rents affordable to people earning half the area median income to market rate apartments.

The council unanimously voted to deny the zoning request, but several members voiced support for the proposed plan, if another avenue for development could be found.

Campion said his support for the concept doesn’t overcome the requirement to consider what could be built with limited review if the zoning request were approved, especially without specific development plans in hand.

A change to a transit-oriented development zone would allow density nearly double what Stencil is proposing.

Additionally, Rochester Deputy Director of Community Development Ryan Yetzer said the zoning change would allow development of an apartment complex that only had one parking spot for every two apartments, since the zone is created for development along a proposed rapid-transit corridor, which is approximately 0.75 miles away.

“We do worry the project could be under-parked without that service,” he said.

Stencil said he feels Community Development staff has been opposed to the project since discussions started in August, but staff disagreed.

“There is a path that the exact plan being shown could be brought forward,” Yetzer said, suggesting the use of the restricted-development process.

He said the process would allow Stencil to propose a specific plan and a negotiation process would start to work toward a goal to meet the developer’s vision while also addressing city concerns.

Stencil voiced concern about the cost of creating plans to present while uncertainty continues regarding whether his housing project would be considered at the site.

With the site’s proximity to a variety of restaurants, stores and employment options within walking distance, Yetzer said the site is an ideal location for new housing.

“We can have housing here, it just shouldn’t be zoned TOD,” he said.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick encouraged the city staff and Stencil to work toward that goal.

“I’d really like to see how we could get this to move forward,” she said.

In other business, the council:



Approved a request to allow added street-level parking at Residences of DIscovery Square on the northeast corner of Sixth Street Southwest and Fourth Avenue.

Approved a request to remove residential parking permit requirements on 8 ½ Avenue Southeast, from 13 ½ Street to 15th Street.

Approved a request to approve plans for a 1,000-square-foot addition to Stone Barn Dentistry, 615 16th St. SW.

Approved a requested zoning change for a 4.6-acre site on the north side of 41st Street Northwest, west of 31st Avenue Northwest, to make way for development of a planned apartment building.

Approved acceptance of a $1 million 2022 Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Mayors Challenge grant to create a program focused on creating opportunities in construction and development for women who are Black, Indigenous or People of Color.

