News | Local

Rochester council denies zoning change for former Perkins site

Developer encouraged to see alternative path to develop proposed apartment complex in Northwest Rochester.

Perkins.jpg
The site of the former Perkins restaurant at 432 16th Ave. NW is being eyed for potential development of a new apartment complex.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 02, 2022 10:07 PM
ROCHESTER — A zoning request for the former Perkins restaurant was denied Monday with encouragement to seek an alternative.

“I’d really like to see a plan come forward,” Rochester CIty Council member Nick Campion said.

Sidewalks
Local
Rochester council continues sidewalk repair discussion to shift cost burden from individual property owners
Proposal would create sidewalk-improvement district to diffuse costs.
May 02, 2022 06:35 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_1158.jpg
Local
Tourism focuses on community, as well as attracting visitors
Tourism officials and small-business owners tout local benefits as they observe National Travel and Tourism Week.
May 02, 2022 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Screenshot 2022-05-02 104814.jpg
Local
Rochester council agendas, videos make move to new website
Transition seeks to provide easier access for community.
May 02, 2022 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based developer Nate Stencil asked the council to reclassify three properties, including the former Perkins Restaurant at 432 16th Ave. NW, as a transit-oriented development zoning district.

The goal is to construct a 115-unit apartment building on the 1-acre site, with parking on the first floor and four levels of apartments ranging from 500-square-foot studios to 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom apartments.

While the proposal is dubbed “Stencil Luxury Apartments” on drawings presented to the City Council, Stencil said the plan would call for creating units with mixed affordability, from rents affordable to people earning half the area median income to market rate apartments.

The council unanimously voted to deny the zoning request, but several members voiced support for the proposed plan, if another avenue for development could be found.

Campion said his support for the concept doesn’t overcome the requirement to consider what could be built with limited review if the zoning request were approved, especially without specific development plans in hand.

A change to a transit-oriented development zone would allow density nearly double what Stencil is proposing.

Additionally, Rochester Deputy Director of Community Development Ryan Yetzer said the zoning change would allow development of an apartment complex that only had one parking spot for every two apartments, since the zone is created for development along a proposed rapid-transit corridor, which is approximately 0.75 miles away.

“We do worry the project could be under-parked without that service,” he said.

Stencil said he feels Community Development staff has been opposed to the project since discussions started in August, but staff disagreed.

“There is a path that the exact plan being shown could be brought forward,” Yetzer said, suggesting the use of the restricted-development process.

He said the process would allow Stencil to propose a specific plan and a negotiation process would start to work toward a goal to meet the developer’s vision while also addressing city concerns.

Stencil voiced concern about the cost of creating plans to present while uncertainty continues regarding whether his housing project would be considered at the site.

With the site’s proximity to a variety of restaurants, stores and employment options within walking distance, Yetzer said the site is an ideal location for new housing.

“We can have housing here, it just shouldn’t be zoned TOD,” he said.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick encouraged the city staff and Stencil to work toward that goal.

“I’d really like to see how we could get this to move forward,” she said.

In other business, the council:

  • Approved a request to allow added street-level parking at Residences of DIscovery Square on the northeast corner of Sixth Street Southwest and Fourth Avenue. 
  • Approved a request to remove residential parking permit requirements on 8 ½ Avenue Southeast, from 13 ½ Street to 15th Street. 
  • Approved a request to approve plans for a 1,000-square-foot addition to Stone Barn Dentistry, 615 16th St. SW. 
  • Approved a requested zoning change for a 4.6-acre site on the north side of 41st Street Northwest, west of 31st Avenue Northwest, to make way for development of a planned apartment building.
  • Approved acceptance of a $1 million 2022 Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Mayors Challenge grant to create a program focused on creating opportunities in construction and development for women who are Black, Indigenous or People of Color.

What happened: The Rochester City Council rejected a request to change the zoning for three lots in Northwest Rochester to make way for a potential apartment complex.

Why does this matter: The zoning request would provide opportunity for more dense housing at the site, but would also open the door to reduced parking requirements and an apartment complex that is larger than the one proposed.

What's next: The developer was encouraged to submit plans for the project to start discussions about what could be built on the site.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
