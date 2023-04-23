99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester council discussing budget impacts Monday

Study session is designed to outline economic factors affecting future spending as council considered priorities.

Edward Cohen speaks during the open comment portion of a city council meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Work on Rochester’s next two-year city budget is expected to start for the Rochester City Council on Monday.

The council will be provided with a refresher related to the current budget, along with a look at a variety of factors that could influence decisions on the 2024-2025 spending plan.

“The team would like to receive City Council's feedback on these topics, as well as any additional items or issues they would like us to evaluate, assess and consider throughout the budget process,” stated a report to the council ahead of Monday’s study session.

City Administrator Alison Zelms will present the budget information during a study session, which will follow a 3:30 p.m. special learning session designed to continue council discussion of “strengths-based leadership” and examining how their personal approaches to their positions interact.

The study session is expected to start at approximately 5:30 p.m. in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

During the review and update, the council will be briefed on a variety of economic indicators that could affect city revenue, as well as long-range forecasts and comparisons to other cities.

Following Zelms’ presentation, the council will be asked for guidance related to specific programs or policy issues that might need additional study as the next budget is being developed.

Council members will also be asked for policy input related to desired levels of service, any priorities to consider and what challenges or opportunities they see.

With the information from the council, city administrators will work with staff to develop a baseline budget and list of infrastructure projects for the council to review in June, along with the latest city audit.

After the baseline budget is provided for review, a recommended budget will be developed through August and September, with the goal of determining the amount of property tax levy that will be needed in 2024.

The final budget and tax levy will be adopted in December.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of April 17 include:

Rochester

• City Council special learning session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

• City Council study session, approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rochester Public Utilities community room, 4000 East River Road NE.

• Heritage Preservation Commission, 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers of the Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

• Music Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall.

• Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

• Citizens Advisory on Transit, 4:30 p.m. Thursday in room 104 of City Hall.

Olmsted County

• New commissioner introduction to Facilities and Building Operations, 4 p.m. Tuesday at Graham Park, 1407 Third Ave. SE

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
