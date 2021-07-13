Rochester council divided over proposed tribute to area's original inhabitants

The Rochester City Council ’s first full, in-person meeting this year included an acknowledgement of the area's original residents.

“I’d like to offer reverence and respect to the native people that once lived freely in this place that we now call Rochester,” said council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, following the council’s reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance. “I acknowledge and recognize the land we stand on and now call home was first occupied by the great nation of the Dakota people.”

On Monday, the council discussed Kirkpatrick’s request to have a similar statement read at each council meeting.

“It’s something I thought staff, administration and council would come up with together,” she said of a future acknowledgement.

At least three council members said they’d likely oppose adding such a statement to the regular agenda.

“I think it’s a business meeting, and I don’t think it’s a necessary thing to be doing,” said council member Shaun Palmer, comparing it to past requests to add a prayer to the start of the meetings.

Council members Mark Bransford and Patrick Keane also cited concerns about adding a statement to the start of council meetings.

“I think the pledge is an honor thing that we should do,” Keane said. “I’m comfortable with that, but not other things.”

Kirkpatrick objected to the distinction.

“The reasoning I’m hearing seems somewhat fallacious,” she said. “If this is just a business meeting, why are we saying the Pledge of Allegiance?”

She said existing artwork in the council chambers honors American Indian heritage, just as the flag honors American forefathers.

Council member Nick Campion said he’d like to see a more official proposal before making a decision on whether to add the statement to meetings, and council member Molly Dennis said she believes drafting an acknowledgement would be worthwhile.

Council President Brooke Carlson also supported additional conversation.

“We are facing some pretty significant acknowledgements in our country of our history, and we don’t need to get political, but it is potentially something to consider down the road,” she said, pointing to city efforts aimed at diversity, equity and inclusion.

Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said any changes to the council’s rules of procedure will require approval of at least five of the seven council members.

The issue was raised as the council considered other changes to how its meetings operate, including a proposal to change the start time to 6 p.m. and set a 4.5-hour time limit per meeting.

What happened: The Rochester City Council asked for more discussion related to a request to make a “land acknowledgement” related to the history of American Indians in the area.

Why does this matter: The proposal was part of several potential changes to the council’s rules of procedure and code of conduct that were discussed Monday.

What's next: The council will review a potential statement after it is prepared.