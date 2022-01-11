Rochester council doesn't see easy answers for golf questions

A majority of the Rochester City Council said Monday they’re willing to consider changing or closing one of the city’s four municipal golf courses, but most aren’t ready to say which one.

“We just can’t do everything,” Council President Brooke Carlson said of recommendations to fund $3.6 million in golf course improvements and adding maintenance staff.

“That’s just not something we can do as a city of this size,” she added.

The proposed improvements over five years are part of a report from the National Golf Foundation, which the city contracted to evaluate its operations.

“The city of Rochester is in the golf business, and it’s a tough business to be in,” said Richard Singer of the foundation as he presented the report to the City Council and Park Board.

The findings offered a variety of suggestions, including upgrading technology to addressing delayed maintenance. Singer said they are aimed at attracting more golfers to what the foundation considers an abundance of course.

He said a typical successful ratio is 4,000 golfers per 18 holes, but Rochester has an estimated 1,242 per 18 holes.

While closing a course was offered as an option, Singer emphasized alternatives to attract more participants, which could include eventually improving Soldiers Field Golf Course or changing it to a 9-hole option. Either way, he suggested the city take time to study the options.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said she’d be opposed to closing the course, which sees more rounds of golf played than the city’s other course and is seen as more accessible to older residents and visiting patients who may face limitations.

“I support a golf course on Soldiers Field and will fight for it all the way,” she said, noting the city had four courses when the population was 70,000 and census numbers show the city has nearly 120,000 residents with expected growth that should be enough to support golf into the future.

Council members Shaun Palmer and Mark Bransford agreed, but other council members said it’s too soon to take such a stance.

“I think there’s a lot to figure out here,” council member Nick Campion said, pointing to a need to determine how the city would fund future operations, since golf revenue can shift from year to year.

Park Board President Linnea Archer agreed, pointing to the likelihood of needing to make tough decisions.

“If we look at the facts, we don’t have enough golfers to afford four courses,” she said.

Campion and others said it’s too early to focus on cutting or changing a specific course, despite the foundation report’s details on potential savings seen if the Soldiers Field course closed.

“I don’t want to pick a specific course at this point,” he said.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said she’d like to see the focus shift to finding innovative ways to run the city’s courses, but also suggested a specific cut.

“I think it should be Hadely Creek,” she said, pointing to the 9-hole golf course with extensive practice amenities, which has traditionally seen the fewest rounds played during a season.

Singer called Hadley Creek a “loss leader” due to its ability to grow new generations of golfers through specialized programming for youth, but Kirkpatrick suggested such programs could be added to the city’s other three courses.

While the council members offered differing approaches to consider, they agreed to move forward with looking at ways to improve golf operations.

“This process will take a while,” Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said as he outlined planned efforts. “It’s not something that will happen quickly.”

He suggested conducting surveys to determine whether residents value the golf amenities as the city continues to look at potential changes to Soldiers Field Park.

The outlined process will keep the city’s four golf courses operational through this year, with the potential for a recommendation to the Park Board by the end of the year and a final council decision by Jan. 15, 2023.