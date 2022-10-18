Rochester council draws line for public comment

ROCHESTER — Rules for addressing the Rochester City Council were enforced Monday, following weeks of repeated allegations regarding allegations against the Rochester Public Library.

“Critique and criticism of public policy and decision making comes with the territory, but commentary that strays into areas of protected class or otherwise alleged criminal conduct will not be acceptable ,” City Attorney Micheal Spindler-Krage said of comments regarding an elected official’s church affiliation and allegations that hidden symbols at the library are intended to attract pedofiles.

Saying the allegations against the library appear to be based on five-year-old discredited online commentary, the city attorney stated any residents who believe criminal activity is occurring should contact the police department, rather than bringing concerns to a council meeting.

“Public comment won’t entertain those allegations or insinuations,” he said.

He also said church affiliation is a legally protected class based on state and federal human rights laws, which makes it inappropriate for comment during a council meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to banning comments related to criminal allegations and protected human rights classes, Spindler-Krage said council rules established in 2021 limit individual’s comments to once a month, which has been overlooked since June.

Monday’s announcement comes after several meetings that included extended public comment periods to accommodate residents with views often centered on Mayor Kim Norton, as well as council salaries, taxes and the city budget.

Spindler-Krage said the rules are not intended to silence critics.

“We do in fact listen to and learn from the public, particularly when comments related to the actual services of the city,” he said. “This council and the city organization has been very intentional in soliciting public engagement, hearing your ideas and concerns in essentially all areas of our operation.”

Rochester resident Othelmo da Silva said he doubts that statement and objected to the restrictions.

“This is the only time we have to pretend that what we say and what we think makes a difference in the way you act here,” he said, stating he doesn’t believe his comments about taxes and city leadership are not being heeded.

Rebecca Draeger echoed the comments, calling for removing limits on public comments.

“You guys are not here to put standards on us. We are ear to tell you what we expect out of you,” the Rochester resident said, raising questions about additional council rules that ban applause and require speakers to address the council president directly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three residents who signed up for the public comment period were not called on, since they spoke during the Oct. 3 council meeting.

Among them was Rochester resident Wes Lund, who spoke during the previous six meetings.

On Monday, he objected from his seat in the audience before walking out as the meeting continued.

He was joined by Da Silva, Draeger and the other two residents who were not called to speak.