Rochester council finishes first year with four new members

A short and periodically heated discussion at the end of a recent Rochester City Council underscored a lingering lack of cohesion in the seven-person group, which includes four first-year members.

Shifting between the topic of a proposed mask mandate and whether council members should attend city staff meetings, divisions were clear.

“This has been a surprise to me, that it’s taken a full year and we don’t have a rhythm or a cohesive group,” Mayor Kim Norton said when asked about the divisions among the council members.

The lack of agreement on masking emerged in August, when the council voted 5-2 to rescind Norton’s mask mandate after two days, but the discussion on attending staff meetings popped up publicly for the first time after the city’s $509.4 million 2022 budget was passed.

Council member Molly Dennis, who cast one of two votes opposing the budget, suggested the practice would give the council a better understanding of where future cuts could be made.

“I believe we need to provide quality oversight and have better insight into how things are done,” she said.

Several of her colleagues disagreed, but their reasoning and approaches varied.

“I am adamantly against having individual council members inject themselves into staff operations,” said council member Nick Campion, who is the body’s longest-serving member as he wraps up his seventh year. “We’ve had that historically, and it has led to significantly different experiences.”

A majority of other council members voiced similar views but suggested exceptions were possible.

COVID challenges seen

In discussing council operations and duties, members, as well as City Administrator Alison Zelms, have repeatedly pointed to challenges related to a lack of in-person training that is often offered to newly elected officials to better define roles and procedures.

“We could not have the training other councils might have had,” Dennis said. Restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic have limited council members’ access to tour some departments and speak face-to-face with some staff members.

Additionally, COVID-19 has limited in-person meetings, with some council meetings held solely online and others divided between online and in-person participants.

Council members most frequently cited pandemic-related issues among the top challenges of the year, leading to some of the greatest disappointments.

“COVID continues to be the No. 1 disappointment,” Campion said. “It had been a dark cloud hanging over all we do, and the ongoing effects are felt throughout the city.”

Rochester Council members, Mayor Kim Norton and City Administrator Alison Zelms meet online Monday, April 19, 2021. (screengrab)

Throughout the year, most staff members have also only been available at meetings through an online connection in order to limit the number of people gathering each Monday.

Norton and others said the result has limited unified understanding of city operations, making it sometimes difficult to address critical issues.

“You don’t know on any given issue where they will position themselves,” the mayor said.

Council member Patrick Keane, who is in his third year on the council, said he noticed the shift after three long-time members stepped down and a fourth was voted out of office last year.

“I think there was more experience and concern with consistency,” he said of the past council.

The conflicts and uncertainty doesn’t mean the current council doesn’t find agreement.

Votes show agreement

Approximately two-thirds of the council’s 219 non-routine votes in 2021 were unanimous, including the June vote to establish the council’s strategic priorities.

That vote and some related actions that followed were among the year’s top accomplishments listed by several council members when they were asked to review the past 12 months.

“While there were some highs and lows, the council made great strides toward our agreed upon strategic priorities of affordable living, quality services for quality living and economic vibrancy, while continuing to be thoughtful stewards of our taxpayer dollars,” Carlson said.

When it comes to divided votes, the council only saw seven 3-4 or 3-3 splits, which frequently came with requests for more time to study the issues, which included the fate of the former Time Theatre building and a proposed development in the Folwell neighborhood.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said the newness of the council frequently led to the requests for more information this year.

“The most significant challenge has been researching outcomes put in motion by the previous council, without staff updates or prior council information included in current or ongoing projects for upcoming votes,” she said, adding that former council members and city residents have helped fill in blanks.

More frequently, council members stood alone in casting opposing votes.

Of those votes, council member Shaun Palmer, who’s in his third year on the council, tended to be the most-frequent outlier, casting the opposing vote in 14 of the council’s 42 votes with a single “nay” vote, and participating in nine of the 22 votes that ended with two members opposed.

Palmer was followed closely by Kirkpatrick, who cast 13 votes opposing the rest of the council and seven where she sided with only one other member.

Norton pointed out some of the divide comes even with aligned political views, since there are differing opinions on how to achieve related goals.

“There is less agreement with a more progressive board, then when we had a divided board,” she said.

Palmer said it doesn’t keep the council’s work from being done.

“I have observed the Rochester City Council for over 30 years,” he said. “It is always interesting how differences of opinions and life experience get worked through.”

Council lists top accomplishments

Efforts to address housing concerns were listed among the year’s top accomplishments by Rochester City Council members.

“Because housing continues to be a critical need in order to make progress towards the affordable living priority, I am pleased at the progress we made in this area,” Council President Brooke Carlson said, joining council members Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, Nick Campion and Molly Dennis in citing related work among the council’s accomplishments for 2021.

While he didn’t provide a list of council accomplishments, council member Mark Bransford raised the issue in listing disappointments for the year.

“Our hyper-focus on both increasing housing density – apartments – downtown because of (Destination Medical Center), and the over-construction of multi-family apartments on the edge of town, has caused prices of single-family homes to soar,” he said.

Housing was also cited as a key issue in the council’s adoption of updated strategic priorities this year.

In efforts to address housing, council members also pointed to partnerships, including work with the county, Mayo Clinic and Rochester Area Foundation under the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing.

Another collaborative effort also made several council members’ lists.

Carlson and Kirpatrick, along with council member Patrick Keane, specifically listed the effort to create a tri-government committee with county and school district leaders.

The group, which met for the first time Nov. 4, is expected to address issues that affect all three units of government. The next quarterly meeting is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Only one other item – continuing work on North Broadway Avenue – was specifically listed by council members asked to list the council’s top three accomplishments for the year. Campion and council member Shaun Palmer had it on their lists, and it was included in Mayor Kim Norton’s review of the year.

Other work raised as accomplishments for the year were continued work on equity in city policies, hiring Alison Zelms as the new city administrator and Michael Spindler-Krage as city attorney, continuing work to update building codes, approving policy to protect surface water, and approving a new organizational structure for operations in the Mayo Civic Center.