News | Local
Rochester council gets early look at 2023 budget impacts

Proposed property tax levy sees slight reduction amid changes to second year of the city's first-ever two-year budget.

Rochester city logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 18, 2022 06:08 PM
ROCHESTER — The second year of Rochester’s first-every two-year budget is shifting slightly.

“I think we are in a really good position,” Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said Monday.

Projections presented to the Rochester City Council pointed to an anticipated 6.85% property tax levy increase, which is down from the 7% projection presented in April.

The increase in the overall levy would provide $92.7 million for the city’s anticipated $510 million budget.

Zelms and council members said it’s important to note the increase in collected property taxes doesn’t mean individual property owners will see the same increase in what they pay for 2023, if approved.

“Nobody should take anything away from this about their individual tax bill,” council member Nick Campion said.

Council member Patrick Keane pointed out a level of uncertainty remains.

City projections related to tax values are unknown, after homeowners saw residential property values rise last year and commercial values could drop as a result of pandemic impacts, and Keane said that could shift the tax burden.

Zelms said reports on potential market-value impacts won’t be available until late August.

She did point out the estimated $147,919 reduction in the projected tax levy comes as the city faces a variety of budget challenges, including an anticipated $2.3 million drop in local-government aid, when compared to this year.

Additionally, she said staff estimates point to a $382,859 increase in fuel costs for city vehicles and a $121,413 increase in natural gas expenses, both due to inflation.

Zelms said some budget savings are expected amid staff turnovers, since new employees are typically paid less than long-term staff and some have opted for less-expensive health insurance options.

While the second-year budget was approved in 2021 as a starting point, Zelms said a final spending plan will still need to be approved in December, which is when the final tax levy will be approved.

Campion said that makes it the ideal time for council members and others to point to desired cutbacks, often referred to as “wasteful spending.”

“‘Wasteful spending’ is not an actual change,” he said, suggesting council members need to point to potential spending reductions if they want to cut the proposed 2023 budget.

Zelms pointed out that much of the city budget comes from state and federal funds, as well as revenue outside property taxes. She said reducing property taxes would likely need to come from program cuts in one of five areas: Police, Fire, Public Works, Parks and Recreation of the Rochester Public Library.

“We’re not saying there can’t be something done differently,” she said, but pointed out cuts could require the council to approve policy changes.

The council is slated to receive Zelm’s recommended 2023 budget during its Aug. 22 study session.

What happened: Rochester City Council reviewed potential impacts for 2023 budget.

Why does this matter: The 2023 budget is the second year of the city's first-ever two-year budget but changes in recent months have shifted expected expenses and led to potential reduction of needed property tax revenue.

What's next: The council will receive the official recommended budget in August.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
