Rochester council meeting attendee arrested after disrupting meeting

ROCHESTER — A Rochester woman was ejected from Monday’s Rochester City Council meeting and arrested after repeatedly interjecting during council discussion.

Less than 30 minutes into the meeting, the resident started making loud comments to Council President Brooke Carlson, who attempted to inform her that her comments were out of order.

“This is a public meeting, and I am part of the public,” the woman told Carlson, acknowledging it wasn’t the first meeting she had interrupted from the audience.

When the woman refused to stop commenting and arguing with Carlson, a five-minute break was called, allowing time for Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin and another officer to escort her from the council chambers.

As Franklin and the officer walked the woman out the door, she appeared to go limp and fell to the ground at the doorway.

She was physically removed from chambers to allow the meeting to continue as Franklin continued to urge her to cooperate. She continued to sit on the floor outside the council chambers as Franklin sought her cooperation.

“The actions tonight are being dictated by your actions and choices,” he said as an Olmsted County deputy and another police officer approached.

Franklin said the woman was ultimately arrested shortly before 8 p.m. on a charge of disorderly conduct after being given the opportunity to leave on her own accord and refusing to leave.

