Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester council meetings face technical issue with web livestream

Zoom feed and cable stations remain active, with plans to record and post meetings online Tuesday.

rochester city logo
By Staff reports
Today at 3:39 PM

ROCHESTER — A hardware failure has knocked out the web-based livestream of the June 26, 2023, Rochester City Council study session.

The meeting can still be viewed via Zoom and Cable TV Channels 180 or 188 (Spectrum), and members of the public are invited to attend in person as usual.

Find more news important to you

To connect by Zoom, a link is provided in the council agendas at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings. Audio access is also available by calling 312-626-6799. The Webinar ID is 912 4541 8192, and the passcode is 162027.

A technician has been called to address the issue, but it could continue to be a problem for the 7 p.m. regular council meeting, which will also be available by Zoom and on the cable channels.

The meetings are being recorded and are expected to be posted online Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 25-July 1, 2023
June 26, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 18-24, 2023
June 26, 2023 08:22 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
image_6487327.JPG
Local
... And then what happened? Answer Man follows up
June 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Tom Moore1.jpeg
Pro
Rochester's Tom Moore being honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame
June 26, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Smallärt Gallery
Arts and Entertainment
Smallärt is growing in Rochester
June 26, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Valley Acres Dairy.jpg
Minnesota
Southeast Minnesota dairy farms grapple with marketing milk
June 26, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Rochester-Pergola-Home.jpg
Lifestyle
An outdoor hideaway home in Rochester is for sale for $479,900
June 26, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell