Rochester council meetings face technical issue with web livestream

ROCHESTER — A hardware failure has knocked out the web-based livestream of the June 26, 2023, Rochester City Council study session.

The meeting can still be viewed via Zoom and Cable TV Channels 180 or 188 (Spectrum), and members of the public are invited to attend in person as usual.

To connect by Zoom, a link is provided in the council agendas at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings. Audio access is also available by calling 312-626-6799. The Webinar ID is 912 4541 8192, and the passcode is 162027.

A technician has been called to address the issue, but it could continue to be a problem for the 7 p.m. regular council meeting, which will also be available by Zoom and on the cable channels.

The meetings are being recorded and are expected to be posted online Tuesday.