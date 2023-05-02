Rochester council member objects to effort to clarify censure

ROCHESTER — Rochester City Council members told their censured colleague on Monday that an April 14 letter from the city attorney correctly reflects their expectations.

“There is and should be nothing to debate,” council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said as she proposed adopting the letter as guidance of council member Molly Dennis. “I’m simply attempting to clarify for council member Dennis the March 6 censure resolution.”

With that, the majority of the council agreed to limit discussion to one-minute per member.

“I’m blindsided by this again ,” Dennis said. “ I don’t think one minute is an adequate time to process.”

The council member said she was told immediately before the council’s 3:30 p.m. study session the proposal would be discussed at the end of the 7 p.m. meeting Monday.

“I would like to see these in writing,” she said. “I asked if I could get a copy in writing, so I’d know exactly what we are looking at.”

Dennis and the rest of the council were sent the letter in an email on April 14. The letter and email from City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage pointed out Dennis is allowed to speak to city staff during public meetings, phone calls are considered virtual meetings and the censure should not interfere with Ward 6 residents ’ ability to contact her or access city services.

Dennis has claimed at some point she is banned from such activities by the wording of the censure resolution.

“Look to the city attorney for any ongoing questions re interpretation, specific situations,” Spindler-Krage wrote. “It is my role to interpret the censure, within the confines of your elected duties. The censure is not, and is not intended to be, a ‘legal document’ as you have suggested.”

At the following council meeting, Dennis rejected the attorney’s guidance, stating direction must come from elected officials.

On Monday, her fellow council members attempted to do that.

“You had access to this for weeks, so there is no blindsiding,” Council President Brooke Carlson said. “We did not intend to blindside you; you asked for clarification on the censure. We are providing that for you.”

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton asked the council to support the issue in an effort to address issues that have gotten in the way of city business.

“We are having trouble functioning upstairs in ways because of the lack of understanding and willingness to accept the email that was sent,” she said. “I was told that will not change until you take formal action, and we simply cannot function to do the jobs we need to do in the mayor’s office to support the council without this action.”

Council member Mark Bransford, who was absent during the March 6 censure vote, agreed.

“I think at this point clarification will lead to less friction, because all the cards are on the table,” he said. “There can no longer be a question about what this or that means anymore.”

Dennis, who spurred a city-funded discrimination investigation into the censure, continued to call the council’s action on March 6 illegal and said it violated her state and federal rights.

“This issue is wrong,” she said before being cut off by Carlson after her one-minute comment. “I don’t think it should be modified; it should be withdrawn.”

Dennis was joined by one council member in opposing the clarification of the censure.

“In the spirit, I appreciate the attempt to clarify so we can work better as a council,” council member Norman Wahl said. “In practicality, I don’t believe it is going to make any difference at all, so I will be voting no.”

