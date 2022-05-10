SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 10
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester council member raises question about city's definition of emergency amid pandemic

Council member Bransford points to potential for separating public health emergency from natural disasters as defined in city code,

Rochester city logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 10, 2022 06:41 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – At least one Rochester City Council member says he’d like to see an improved definition of city emergency.

“I tend to think of an emergency declaration in terms of fire, flood, act of Gog, tornado, things of that nature,” council member Mark Bransford told members of the Rochester City Charter Commission Tuesday.

Read more from Randy
Keith Ellison Planned Parenthood
Local
AG: More out-of-state residents could seek abortion care in Minnesota
Keith Ellison said restrictions in surrounding states could lead people to Minnesota, if U.S. Supreme Court strikes down protections.
May 10, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Court
Local
Olmsted County denies claims in social worker's discrimination lawsuit
Response also states county employee waited too long to file a lawsuit related to alleged race, gender and age discrimination.
May 10, 2022 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Sandstone.JPG
Local
Code change for affordable housing could reduce yard sizes for future Rochester homes
Proposed Unified Development Code seeks to provide flexibility in lot sizes as way to address potential home prices and supply.
May 09, 2022 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

He said he was looking to the commission as a way for updating definitions after he struggled with them during two of the city’s COVID-19 mask mandates. He suggested a specific level of virus spread or impact on health facilities could be identified to define a public health emergency.

“A medical pandemic like we are in right now, really wasn’t in mind when the charter was written,” he said, referring to the section of city code that guides several aspects of local government.

City code defines an emergency as “an unforeseen combination of circumstances that calls for immediate action to prevent a disaster from developing or occurring.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The related definition of a disaster includes “a situation that creates an actual or imminent serious threat to the health and safety of persons.”

bransford.jpg

It also states that a disaster is something “for which traditional sources of relief and assistance within the affected area are unable to repair or prevent the injury or loss.”

Bransford said that appears to be different than a situation that limits hospital beds or specific public services.

Some Charter Commission members acknowledged concern about the definitions.

“In my mind, a public health emergency is a different animal,” member Walt Rothwell said.

However, the definitions don’t sit in the city charter portion of the code, so they remain out of the commission’s control.

“The ball is in your court now,” commission member Fran Bradley told Bransford, with council members Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and Shaun Palmer and Mayor Kim Norton also in the meeting audience.

Bransford said he’s not sure whether he’d seek a change through council action, which would be how the existing code would be updated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was really meant to be a conversation, but not really anything actionable,” he said.

Commission member Jay Furst said the language in the city code appeared to work as expected, with the council ending up approving two of the three mandates that originated with action by Norton.

A July 8, 2020, mandate was approved on a 6-1 council vote with former City Council President Randy Staver opposed.

A second citywide order issued by the mayor on Aug. 17, 2021, was rescinded by the City Council in a 5-2 vote two days later.

On Jan. 16, 2022, the council approved a limited local emergency, which implemented a mask mandate through Feb. 7. Bransford cast the sole opposing vote.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCILCORONAVIRUS
What to read next
Mayo Clinic
Members Only
Business
Rochester hospitals score top grades in safety
Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization that tracks data about health care centers, gave Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center top scores on a biannual hospital safety report card.
May 10, 2022 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220510.ThePappas.JPG
Exclusive
Business
New ownership, different menu items, same service atmosphere: The Hubbell House reopened Tuesday
The Hubbell House is one of the most famous dining locations in all of Southeast Minnesota. After being closed for five months and changing ownership, the Mantorville restaurant reopened its doors today.
May 10, 2022 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
File_000 (5) Copy.jpeg
Local
Washington Elementary becomes second school in Rochester to return to masking; district changes policy
There have been five straight weeks of increases in the COVID infection rate since the district registered a low of 22 new cases the week of March 28-April 3.
May 10, 2022 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
sisters of saint francis
Local
Rochester Sisters of Saint Francis elect new leadership team
The team will serve a four-year term.
May 10, 2022 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports