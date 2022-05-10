Rochester council member raises question about city's definition of emergency amid pandemic

ROCHESTER – At least one Rochester City Council member says he’d like to see an improved definition of city emergency.

“I tend to think of an emergency declaration in terms of fire, flood, act of Gog, tornado, things of that nature,” council member Mark Bransford told members of the Rochester City Charter Commission Tuesday.

He said he was looking to the commission as a way for updating definitions after he struggled with them during two of the city’s COVID-19 mask mandates. He suggested a specific level of virus spread or impact on health facilities could be identified to define a public health emergency.

“A medical pandemic like we are in right now, really wasn’t in mind when the charter was written,” he said, referring to the section of city code that guides several aspects of local government.

City code defines an emergency as “an unforeseen combination of circumstances that calls for immediate action to prevent a disaster from developing or occurring.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The related definition of a disaster includes “a situation that creates an actual or imminent serious threat to the health and safety of persons.”

It also states that a disaster is something “for which traditional sources of relief and assistance within the affected area are unable to repair or prevent the injury or loss.”

Bransford said that appears to be different than a situation that limits hospital beds or specific public services.

Some Charter Commission members acknowledged concern about the definitions.

“In my mind, a public health emergency is a different animal,” member Walt Rothwell said.

However, the definitions don’t sit in the city charter portion of the code, so they remain out of the commission’s control.

“The ball is in your court now,” commission member Fran Bradley told Bransford, with council members Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and Shaun Palmer and Mayor Kim Norton also in the meeting audience.

Bransford said he’s not sure whether he’d seek a change through council action, which would be how the existing code would be updated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was really meant to be a conversation, but not really anything actionable,” he said.

Commission member Jay Furst said the language in the city code appeared to work as expected, with the council ending up approving two of the three mandates that originated with action by Norton.

A July 8, 2020, mandate was approved on a 6-1 council vote with former City Council President Randy Staver opposed.

A second citywide order issued by the mayor on Aug. 17, 2021, was rescinded by the City Council in a 5-2 vote two days later.

On Jan. 16, 2022, the council approved a limited local emergency, which implemented a mask mandate through Feb. 7. Bransford cast the sole opposing vote.