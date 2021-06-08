Rochester council member says she'll meet virtually as long as possible

Rochester’s full city council isn’t likely to meet in person until it’s required by the state.

“I think the longer we can stay hybrid, it allows other people to be vaccinated,” Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis said Monday of the council’s current policy to offer the option of joining meetings in person or online.

Dennis has been the only council member opting to attend meetings from home in recent weeks.

City councils and other government entities were given the opportunity to meet through electronic means with the governor’s pandemic emergency declaration, which is set to expire or be renewed on June 14.

City Administrator Alison Zelms said the end of the emergency declaration won’t necessarily trigger the end to all virtual attendance.

While state law will require council members to meet in person for official meetings, she said it’s unclear how that relates to members of the public or city staff.

“We are still pursuing options to still have the hybrid option for members of the public and teammates who might be able to join,” she said, later noting the option could increase community participation.

The Rochester council returned to holding meetings with some members in person in May. Since then, COVID-19 restrictions have gradually been lifted to allow more people in the chambers, and Monday’s meeting was the first without a mask requirement.

Council President Brooke Carlson used the final minutes of the meeting to raise the issue of ending virtual council participation, asking Dennis when she would consider joining the other members in council chambers.

“I have no opinion on when, other than to let the state and experts say when they think everyone should be back,” Dennis said, adding that her desire to remain home hinged on continued concerns about potential spread of the coronavirus.

“I am also incredibly concerned about some of the things I’ve been seeing in the community, where there have been children who I’ve seen without masks on, elementary kids in big-box stores and grocery stores and public,” she said, adding that she’s heard from residents who are unable to receive the vaccine because of health issues.

At the same time, she alleged others in the community are opting to go without the vaccination or safety protocols.

“I know people who are not vaccinated -- some of them are unmasked in our community,” she said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 76.8 percent of Olmsted County residents 12 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday, with 70.5 percent considered fully vaccinated.

Olmsted County Public Health reported Monday that 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases are active among county residents, with an average of 3.4 new cases seen each day last week.

