Rochester council member wants to strengthen circus animal ban

ROCHESTER – Camels traveling with the Carden International Circus will not be part of the performance in Rochester later this month.

The Rochester City Council unanimously approved a circus license Monday for April 13 and April 14 performances based on the agreement that the camels remain penned under a city ban on exotic animal performances.

“I read it as they will not be disped,” City Attorney Micheal Spindler-Krage said of a letter from circus owner Brett Carden, who stated no elephants are involved in the circus and the camels will remain penned.

The city’s ban, which was passed last year. considers a display or exhibition of an exotic animal to be a performance.

At least one council member said she believes the regulation needs to be revisited.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think a lot of people will enjoy this next show, but I’d like to tighten up that policy and make sure it’s not just city-owned buildings, but look at language to not give approval to things like this happening in our city,” council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said.

No other council members commented on the item.

Prior to the ban, the Carden Circus was slated to perform at Graham Arena last year, but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, former city attorney Jason Loos said the ban wouldn’t have had an effect on the circus, since plans didn’t involve exotic animal performances.

Loos also told the council the city could not extend its ban to other properties, which would fall under state and federal guidelines. Spindler-Krage said Monday he holds the same opinion.

While no exotic animal performances are planned when the circus comes to Rochester, the event will involve acts featuring house cats, dogs and horses, which are all considered domestic animals and not covered by the city ban.

Kirkpatrick said she sees the option to bring but not show exotic animals as a loophole in the ban.

“I’m hoping we can review our policy and tighten up our language,” she said. “I feel we are sort of facilitating what they are doing in the realm of caging animals, holding animals and using them for entertainment purposes. We’re facilitating the next spot on their entertainment venue list.”