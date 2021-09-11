Rochester council moves toward first 2022 budget vote

A looming deadline for setting the cap for Rochester’s 2022 property tax levy will help guide discussion during a Rochester City Council study session Monday.

The proposed preliminary levy must be set by the end of the month, putting an expected decision on the council’s plate during its Sept. 20 meeting.

A proposed 6.5 percent tax levy increase would generate $84.8 million for the city’s proposed $494.4 million budget. It’s $5.3 million more than what has been collected in the past two years.

Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms has said the only way to provide a flat levy for another year would be to cut the proposed budget by $5.3 million. Instead, she’s suggesting using federal COVID-19 relief funds to keep the tax collection as low as possible while restoring services that were cut during the pandemic.

On Monday, the council will be asked a series of questions regarding the city budgets and tax levy, which could help guide potential cuts or increases before the council sets its levy cap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Potential infrastructure improvements, parks spending and the council’s contingency fund are among issues expected to be discussed.

The council will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center at 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will have limited space for public attendance, but it will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Sept. 13 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Charter Commission, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Information for accessing the online meeting is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Public Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

ADVERTISEMENT

• Heritage Preservation Commission special meeting, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Information for accessing the online meeting is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

Olmsted County

• Olmsted County Justice Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Access information is available at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

• Environmental Commission, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE.

• Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in the board chambers of the government center.

Destination Medical Center

• DMC annual meeting, 5 p.m. along Zumbro River at 50 Third St. SE. The program starts at 7 p.m.