Rochester council nixes more tweaks to 125 Live agreement

ROCHESTER — The Rochester City Council unanimously approved an updated five-year agreement with 125 Live after a final revision was shot down Monday.

“I’m trying to make it consistent with the rest of the agencies we have,” council member Shaun Palmer said, as he proposed shortening the agreement to a single year.

Pointing to city support of the Rochester Arts Center, Rochester Civic Theatre and other agencies, Palmer said they all operate with annual agreements for funding.

The 125 Live agreement includes a plan that provides $108,000 this year and in 2023, while increasing funding by approximately $2,000 a year through 2026.

Rochester Management Analyst Heather Heyer said the agreement, which outlines a variety of operational aspects related to the nonprofit’s use of the city-owned space, has been three years in the making and needs time to see if all the changes fit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s certainly some benefit in being able to sit and live in the agreement for a while to make sure we’re working out any kinks and come back to see if there are additional negotiations that need to happen,” she said.

The rest of the council appeared to agree, with no one siding with Palmer to support the proposed change.

“There are parts of it that I don’t love,” council member Patrick Keane said but added that it was too late in the process to make more changes.

The council had already delayed its vote by six weeks to allow more time for negotiations around the dedicated use of the warm-water pool that was built when the Rec Center was expanded to include space for 125 Live.

The extra time led to allowing two extra hours on Saturday mornings for the Rochester Swim Club to provide lessons in the warm-water pool after youth swimming supporters raised questions about time dedicated to 125 Live programs.

Palmer said Monday he’d prefer to see the city provide extra funding for 125 Live to rent the pool time, while having Rec Center staff maintain scheduling of all pool hours. He said he’d support an added $100,000 in funding to cover pool rent, which would benefit the Rec Center’s bottom line.

However, City Administrator Alison Zelm said costs for staff time related to managing the pool would need to be taken into account, since a lack of agreement could create future challenges for use.

“I don’t know we can equivocally say $100,000 would be an equal offset for what might be taken on by parks,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heyer said the figure could be in the ballpark, since rough figures related to 125 Live’s pool use and pool rent would likely fall within $70,000 to $80,000, but more discussion would be needed to work with the 125 Live board, if the agreement were to change again.

Council member Nick Campion said the timing wasn’t right for further tweaking of the agreement, especially with uncertain outcomes.

“We can adjust as we go, if need be,” he said.

One area of potential adjustment could be related to the agreement’s plans to use up to $400,000 to create new recreation space in an incomplete area that was initially intended for a cafe space on the center’s first floor.

Using a portion of $700,000 previously designated for remodeling at 125 Live or the city’s Silver Lake Station, Heyer said the plan is to provide space that the city’s accessible recreation program can use later on weekdays and through weekends, while 125 Live has added space earlier in the day.

“They have programming in the mornings where they are overbooked,” she said of 125 Live. “They are turning people away from some classes they have upstairs.”

She said if the cost of renovations exceed the estimated $400,000, the agreement would need to return to the City Council to make an adjustment.