SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester council not ready for action on no-knock warrants

Last-minute proposal to seek revision to police policy fails as council members seek more information

Rochester city logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
February 24, 2022 12:16 AM
Share

ROCHESTER – A last-minute bid to push revisions to the Rochester Police Department’s no-knock warrant policy failed to get needed traction Wednesday, even as it found potential support.

“I think it is premature to consider action at this moment, with the statement that it’s an incredibly important issue and I fully support advancing our police practices,” Council President Brooke Carlson said.

She was addressing a proposal made by council member Molly Dennis as Wednesday’s council meeting neared an end.

Read more from Randy
Lourdes High School (copy)
Local
Former Lourdes school building addressed in review Mayo Clinic five-year plan
Rochester council told no specific plans are in place, but discussions of potential reuse of original building continue.
February 23, 2022 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
03 111621-MAYO-CLINIC-SHUTTLE-BUS-1007161.jpg
Local
Mayo Clinic reducing -- but not eliminating -- shuttle traffic along residential Kutzky Park street
Plan to cut nearly 200 trips to 125 is set to be implemented on March 21, giving staff 30-day notice.
February 22, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
DSC_0006 (3).JPG
Local
Britt Noser launches campaign for Rochester mayor
Candidate lists public safety, DMC and partisanship as key issues to address
February 22, 2022 07:06 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

Dennis called for the council to request the police department work with the city’s Police Policy Oversight Commission to revise policy to mirror portions of proposed state legislation seeking to change the no-knock search warrant process. She did not say which portions of the proposed legislation should be adopted.

“This is a deadly situation when mistakes happen,” Dennis said, adding that Rochester should be a leader on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the request is a response to the fatal shooting of Amir Locke, 22, in Minneapolis earlier this month. Locke was shot while police were using a no-knock warrant in an effort to find a homicide suspect, who was later arrested in Winona.

No-knock warrants allow police officers to enter a person’s home without knocking before entrance.

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said the proposed council action would be premature, since the state legislation has yet to be considered by lawmakers, and action in St. Paul could guide future requirements for the local department.

However, he said the Police Policy Oversight Commission is already slated to discuss the issue at its next meeting.

Additionally, Carlson said the Olmsted County Justice Committee, which features elected officials, local attorneys and judges, as well as city and county staff, are working on a review of the issue, with Olmsted County Attorney mark Ostrem slated to outline the process for obtaining a local no-knock warrant.

Franklin said his department requires at least two police captains to review the case before a request is sent to the county attorney, and amid more than 70 search warrants issued in the last three years, only two were of the no-knock variety.

He said those were never actually executed, since local officers continued to review options and didn’t need to carry out the planned action.

Several council members stated they are open to discussing the policy and potential guidance for change, but they also cited a need for more time to prepare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dennis discussed the issue with Franklin and City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage between the council’s 3:30 p.m. study session and its 7 p.m. regular meeting Wednesday, which prompted City Administrator Alison Zelms to send council members notice of the possible discussion.

The email was sent five minutes before the council meeting started, and Dennis sent her proposal to Zelms for council distribution at 9:24 p.m., as the council discussion started.

“I haven’t had any opportunity to review this, and I certainly would not support passing a serious change to law enforcement policy without a small amount of time to render a decision,” council member Nick Campion said, pointing out he hadn’t seen the proposed state legislation. “It’s not to say one way or another whether I will support it. It’s about having an opportunity to do the appropriate due diligence on what we are being asked to pass.”

The council voted 6-1 to postpone discussion, with Dennis objecting to the delay.

Zelms said the council’s decision to postpone action the request won’t stop discussions already planned by the Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission and the Olmsted County Justice Committee.

“That is something that, as the chief pointed out, is part of their ideals, part of their mission and part of the foundational principles of the city, and it is already underway,” she said.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCILROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Winona - Winona County map.png
Local
Fatal crash between semi and SUV on Highway 61 in Winona
The semitrailer was parked on the shoulder of Highway 61 Wednesday afternoon when a 2004 Saturn SUV collided into it while traveling south.
February 23, 2022 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Construction road sign against a blue sky
Local
Road work ahead: List of road/lane closures
See the area road closures to make your drive smoother.
February 23, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Munir Zukanovic
Local
Photos: 'My dream has come true': Lincoln custodian celebrated after receiving citizenship
Munir Zukanovic, a custodian at Lincoln K-8 School, was surprised by students and staff to celebrate his citizenship Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Lincoln K-8 School in Rochester, Minnesota. Zukanovic came to the United States 22 years ago from Bosnia and passed his citizenship test last week.
February 23, 2022 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Former Kwik Trip sold for $1.01M in Northeast Rochester
Podnow LLC, a Med City firm led by Rochester Realtor Jay Christenson, bought the complex at 2335 26th St. NE on Feb. 9 with a down payment of $25,000.
February 23, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger