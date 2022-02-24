Rochester council not ready for action on no-knock warrants

ROCHESTER – A last-minute bid to push revisions to the Rochester Police Department’s no-knock warrant policy failed to get needed traction Wednesday, even as it found potential support.

“I think it is premature to consider action at this moment, with the statement that it’s an incredibly important issue and I fully support advancing our police practices,” Council President Brooke Carlson said.

She was addressing a proposal made by council member Molly Dennis as Wednesday’s council meeting neared an end.

Dennis called for the council to request the police department work with the city’s Police Policy Oversight Commission to revise policy to mirror portions of proposed state legislation seeking to change the no-knock search warrant process. She did not say which portions of the proposed legislation should be adopted.

“This is a deadly situation when mistakes happen,” Dennis said, adding that Rochester should be a leader on the issue.

She said the request is a response to the fatal shooting of Amir Locke, 22, in Minneapolis earlier this month. Locke was shot while police were using a no-knock warrant in an effort to find a homicide suspect, who was later arrested in Winona.

No-knock warrants allow police officers to enter a person’s home without knocking before entrance.

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said the proposed council action would be premature, since the state legislation has yet to be considered by lawmakers, and action in St. Paul could guide future requirements for the local department.

However, he said the Police Policy Oversight Commission is already slated to discuss the issue at its next meeting.

Additionally, Carlson said the Olmsted County Justice Committee, which features elected officials, local attorneys and judges, as well as city and county staff, are working on a review of the issue, with Olmsted County Attorney mark Ostrem slated to outline the process for obtaining a local no-knock warrant.

Franklin said his department requires at least two police captains to review the case before a request is sent to the county attorney, and amid more than 70 search warrants issued in the last three years, only two were of the no-knock variety.

He said those were never actually executed, since local officers continued to review options and didn’t need to carry out the planned action.

Several council members stated they are open to discussing the policy and potential guidance for change, but they also cited a need for more time to prepare.

Dennis discussed the issue with Franklin and City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage between the council’s 3:30 p.m. study session and its 7 p.m. regular meeting Wednesday, which prompted City Administrator Alison Zelms to send council members notice of the possible discussion.

The email was sent five minutes before the council meeting started, and Dennis sent her proposal to Zelms for council distribution at 9:24 p.m., as the council discussion started.

“I haven’t had any opportunity to review this, and I certainly would not support passing a serious change to law enforcement policy without a small amount of time to render a decision,” council member Nick Campion said, pointing out he hadn’t seen the proposed state legislation. “It’s not to say one way or another whether I will support it. It’s about having an opportunity to do the appropriate due diligence on what we are being asked to pass.”

The council voted 6-1 to postpone discussion, with Dennis objecting to the delay.

Zelms said the council’s decision to postpone action the request won’t stop discussions already planned by the Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission and the Olmsted County Justice Committee.

“That is something that, as the chief pointed out, is part of their ideals, part of their mission and part of the foundational principles of the city, and it is already underway,” she said.