News | Local

Rochester council OKs $262,800 upgrade for police body cameras, other technology

Five-year contract approved in 2018 reworked to create new five-year agreement.

Rochester Police Department RPD logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
December 14, 2021 08:03 AM
The price tag, and potential, for police body-worn cameras increased Monday.

The Rochester City Council unanimously approved increasing the annual cost of the program, which also includes updated Tasers, squad-car cameras and other technology, from $313,000 a year to $575,800.

“This project truly fits into the concept of innovation and propelling this organization forward in 21st century policing, where law enforcement needs to go,” and Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin told the Rochester City Council in requesting an extension of a five-year program that started in 2018.

The new five-year contract with Axon will come with a variety of added technology upgrades, including the ability to use cameras to automatically transcribe reports and update records management.

Additionally, the updated cameras will allow supervisors to livestream video from officers as they respond to calls. It’s a feature Franklin said the department has tested and found beneficial for tracking what is happening, as well as checking on officers’ well-being.

“There is certainly an officer safety component to this,” he said. For example, the department was recently able to visually check the status of an officer who became stuck in the field.

“If the police say this is what they need, and the price tag isn’t outrageous, this is what we should do,” council member Mark Bransford said.

Franklin said he plans to pay the added costs through savings that are expected in the next two years becaise of a shortage of available officers to fill the department. He projects a $200,000 annual budget savings compared to the 2022 spending approved by the council last week.

Another $62,800 will come from federal funds earmarked for COVID-19 recovery and budget stability.

Franklin said other federal funds or budget adjustments could be considered to cover the added costs starting in 2024. The new contract runs until 2026.

What happened: Rochester City Council approved an extension of the city’s contract for body-worn cameras, Tasers and other technology.

Why does this matter: The new five-year contract will add $262,800 to the cost of the technology, but comes with an expansion of services provided.

What's next: The funding for the next two years has been identified, but future funds will need to be identified.

