Rochester council overrides mayor's veto of open-gym trial

ROCHESTER — The Rochester City Council unanimously reversed a veto by Mayor Kim Norton in an effort to fund an open-gym pilot program.

“This is a pilot program to help kids feel a belonging at a school,” council member Mark Bransford said of a plan to spend up to $50,000 to provide 2.5 hours of weekly open-gym time during the next school year.

The move was approved during the council’s May 15 meeting, but later vetoed by Norton, who said the proposal needed more study and community input. .

“I totally support having youth in our gyms,” she said Monday. “That’s not what this is about. This is about who should fund that, and how it should be funded.”

Norton used the three weeks between council meetings to meet with representatives from a variety of community groups, including Rochester Public Schools, and told council members that work was already underway to provide added access to gym time at schools and elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

She pointed to the district’s potential ability to use state grant funds to provide open-gym opportunities and a United Way discussion of efforts similar to what the City Council proposed.

Additionally, she emailed council members prior to Monday's meeting with details about gym time at Boys and Girls Club, local churches and the former Gage East gym.

“I think this will get done one way or another,” she said of connecting youth with additional gym access.

However, she acknowledged the override of her veto was likely.

“If you want to override the veto because you have the power to do it, go for it, but if you just let this go and ask the staff to work with the school district, I think you’ll get it done there too, because the superintendent is very interested in doing it,” she said.

Council member Norman Wahl said his vote wasn’t about the power to trump the mayor’s objection, but it was an effort to spur additional work.

Norman Wahl, city council member, third ward, listens during a city council meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“This has gotten the program off the dime and moved it forward,” he said, pointing to increased discussions of opportunities.

He said if Norton is correct and gyms open without the need for spending city funds in the fall, it’s a win for the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, he said the commitment of contingency funds shows a council’s desire to support the effort.

Council member Shaun Palmer, who initially proposed the pilot program, said it’s not intended to be a long-term venture. Instead, the goal is to spur interest and gauge need.

“I don’t see us doing this again next year,” he said, adding that other community funding could be found if the pilot program shows the gym time is needed.

With the funding receiving unanimous support Monday, Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said program details will need to be finalized in an agreement with the school district, which will determine how the program is run.

