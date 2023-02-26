Rochester council plans strategic priority review

ROCHESTER — A review of Rochester’s strategic priorities is planned for a special Rochester City Council study session Monday.

The weekly informational meeting will move to Plummer House, 1091 Plummer Lane SW, where council members will discuss the three priorities established in 2021 — affordable living, economic vibrancy and growth management, and quality services for quality living — and consider whether they need to be updated.

“The beginning of the year, completion of recent city elections and leaning into the budget season all represent an opportunity to review, evolve and/or affirm the city's strategic priorities,” city administration wrote in a report to the council ahead of Monday’s meeting.

The established priorities have been translated into an action plan that provides specific goals, tactics and performance indicators to guide city work.

Work considered completed or ahead of schedule in the action plan includes the creation of new community partnerships to address homelessness; developing a strategy to activate Chateau Theatre; creating a diversity, equity and inclusion plan; and establishing priorities for the park referendum funds.

Tasks that are considered behind schedule include updates to city financial policies, work on city transit upgrades and efforts to secure state funds for infrastructure.

On Monday, the council will review progress made related to the action plan and prioritize future goals and efforts, while also determining whether the path set in 2021 needs to be adjusted.

The typically 90-minute meeting is slated for 2.5 hours to provide time for discussions. With the location away from City Hall, the meeting is not slated to be recorded or streamed online, but the study session, which starts at 3:30 p.m. Monday, is open to the public.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Feb. 27 include:

Rochester



City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Plummer House, 1091 Plummer Lane SW. The meeting is not slated to be recorded or livestreamed but is open to the public.

Heritage Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County



New commissioner introduction to the public works department, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Public Works Service Center, 1188 50th St. SE

Planning Advisory Commission, 6 p.m Thursday in board chambers of the Government Center.

Rochester Public Schools

