Rochester council ponders oversight of library and parks directors

ROCHESTER — A proposed shift in the authority to hire and fire the directors of the Rochester Public Library and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is up for consideration Monday.

The Rochester City Council will hold a public hearing during its regular 7 p.m. meeting to hear community feedback regarding a proposal from the Rochester Charter Commission, which would place employment decisions and review responsibility in the hands of the city administrator.

The hiring of the two department heads is currently the responsibility of the boards that have oversight of their departments – the city’s Library Board and the Park Board.

While some collaboration is done with city administration, the city’s home-rule charter, which contains guidelines for a variety of local government operations, gives the volunteer board final say.

The city’s Charter Commission, which is tasked with considering proposed changes to the charter, voted 5-2 last month to recommend the City Council adopt changes related to the oversight of the department heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed change stems from a proposal made by Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer in November, with the commission discussing options for three following meetings.

The majority of the Charter Commission said the oversight change, which would include responsibility for performance evaluations, should come with the boards’ continued involvement in decisions related to the directors but the final determination should be in the city administrator’s hands.

“The input of the Park Board is extremely important to its executive director, but there may be situations when the expectation of the city administration, perhaps speaking for the council, is going to be in conflict with what the Park Board wants to do,” commission member Kathy Meyerle said.

Commissioner Fred Suhler, however, said a higher level of autonomy is valued related to the library.

“It’s good to isolate the libraries from the winds of political change,” he said, pointing out board oversight of the director provides space between the elected officials and the people running the public service.

While oversight of the directors would change with the proposal, commission members pointed out the boards would retain oversight of key decisions regarding the library and park operations.

To make the proposed changes, the City Council requires a unanimous vote.

The council could vote Monday whether to approve the changes, but it could also postpone a decision until its May 15 meeting or send the issue back to the Charter Commission for additional discussion and possible revisions to the proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday’s public hearing will be part of the council’s regular meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of May 1 include:

Rochester



City Council study session, approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Airport Commission, 2 p.m. Tuesday in the administration conference room of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall.

Olmsted County



Administrative Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Physical Development Committee, 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the Government Center.

Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 for the Government Center.

Board of County Commissioners, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the Government Center.

Planning Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the Government Center.

Rochester Public Schools

