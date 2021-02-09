Rochester council questions linger for rapid transit

New Rochester City Council members brought up concerns Monday regarding the city’s proposed $114 million rapid-transit project.

Among the concerns about the Destination Medical Center project cited were the loss of traffic lanes on Second Street Southwest, whether ridership estimates are viable and whether the 2.6-mile project will benefit the entire community.

They are issues that continue to be posed as the project unfolds.

“To my new colleagues in the board, many of the questions you brought up, I brought up two years ago when I joined the board,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said during the new council’s first study session related to the project.

Council member Mark Bransford said his questions about the project reflect concerns voiced by residents of Ward 2, which will include much of the project. He said the fact that the questions exist after years of planning point to a need for continued public outreach.

Kim Norton

“It’s really, really important that the people in the neighborhoods understand the impacts and what it means for our future,” he said, suggesting that added attention to potential impacts of the project is needed.

Council President Brooke Carlson agreed that outreach to address community questions must continue.

“I think it’s OK that we are continuing to ask these questions, because more and more are tuning in,” she said. ”These are hugely important efforts going on that effect our community broadly.”

Mark Bransford

Jarrett Hubbard, the project manager for the city, said planners have held regular online webinars to address questions, and the project is using local residents as co-designers to address community concerns.

The next set of webinars is slated for noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18, with a link available at www.rochestermn.gov/rapidtransit .

As the conversation started Monday, Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish addressed some concerns and pointed to the need for the project, which already has nearly $10 million committed for planning efforts.

He said traffic and parking projections related to the 55,000 new residents and 50,000 new jobs expected as a result of the DMC initiative point to a need for 10,000 new downtown parking stalls if commuter habits don’t change.

He said building the ramps needed for those spaces would likely cost $400 million.

Brooke Carlson

Mona Elabbady, a project manager with SRF Consulting, predicted the related traffic would also be at a near standstill at specific points throughout the day.

“The quality of life will be diminished for our residents, employees and visitors,” she said, adding that traffic studies point toward adequate roadway with the transit plan to limit access to two lanes on Second Street.

Addressing concerns about whether it’s the right fit, Elabbady said the proposed system is just one piece of a greater puzzle.

Creating housing near downtown and encouraging the use of other modes of transportation are also expected to play a part.

Additionally, future routes will likely be tied into the system with a projected 2025 earliest start date.

Patrick Keane

“This is a proposed starting point,” Carlson said, pointing to future efforts that will address more community needs.

Council member Patrick Keane said he believes the project is a critical component of the DMC effort.

“This has been going on for years now and it will be going on into the future,” he said of the complex planning related to the project.

The cost of the rapid-transit system, which follows a route from a proposed transit village at what is now Mayo Clinic’s west lot to Mayo Civic Center, will require federal funding for full implementation, according to Parrish.

The city has applied for federal funds to cover 49 percent of the cost, with state DMC infrastructure and transit funds expected to cover most of the additional cost.