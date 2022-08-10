Rochester council races narrowed for Nov. 8 election

ROCHESTER — A four-way race to replace Rochester City Council member Nick Campion saw a semi-retired pastor and United Way impact program assistant beat out two business owners.

Norman Wahl, a former Bethel Lutheran minister, led the race throughout the night, ending up with 38.6% of the votes for a total of 1,300 in the city’s northwest ward.

Vangie Castro, a former candidate for City Council president, followed with 864 votes, which accounted for nearly 25.7% of the ballots cast.

Both candidates filed for the office after Campion pulled out of the race in late May, stating he saw good candidates already seeking the seat he’s held for nearly eight years.

Spa Casey owner Casey McGregor and Knights Chamber owner Svaar Vinje fell short of the votes needed to secure one of the two slots on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

McGregor secured 676 – or 20% – of the votes cast, while Vinje followed with 528 votes.

Ward 1

In the city’s southernmost ward, incumbent Patrick Keane took a quick and steady lead, ending the night with an unofficial 3,060 votes.

Ward 1 challenger Andy Hemenway earned a spot on the Nov. 8 ballot with 669 votes, edging out Daniel Sepeda, who received 527 votes.