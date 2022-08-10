SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester council races narrowed for Nov. 8 election

Keane will be challenged by Hemenway in Ward 1, while Wahl and Castro will face each other in Ward 3.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 10, 2022 12:22 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A four-way race to replace Rochester City Council member Nick Campion saw a semi-retired pastor and United Way impact program assistant beat out two business owners.

Norman Wahl, a former Bethel Lutheran minister, led the race throughout the night, ending up with 38.6% of the votes for a total of 1,300 in the city’s northwest ward.

Also Read
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Noser lands November challenge against Norton
Incumbent mayor Kim Norton sees majority of all votes cast in four-way primary.
August 10, 2022 01:11 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_8436.JPG
Local
Voters approve Dover-Eyota referendum but reject Stewartville proposal
The referendum will provide Dover-Eyota Public Schools with $21.73 million for upgrades and maintenance around the district, as well as some new spaces.
August 10, 2022 01:05 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

Vangie Castro, a former candidate for City Council president, followed with 864 votes, which accounted for nearly 25.7% of the ballots cast.

Both candidates filed for the office after Campion pulled out of the race in late May, stating he saw good candidates already seeking the seat he’s held for nearly eight years.

Spa Casey owner Casey McGregor and Knights Chamber owner Svaar Vinje fell short of the votes needed to secure one of the two slots on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT

McGregor secured 676 – or 20% – of the votes cast, while Vinje followed with 528 votes.

Ward 1

In the city’s southernmost ward, incumbent Patrick Keane took a quick and steady lead, ending the night with an unofficial 3,060 votes.

Ward 1 challenger Andy Hemenway earned a spot on the Nov. 8 ballot with 669 votes, edging out Daniel Sepeda, who received 527 votes.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022ROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Olmsted County commissioner races see tight races among top vote-getters
Mueller and Ramaker are set for District 4 race in November, along with Davis and Rossman in District 5.
August 10, 2022 01:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_5429.JPG
Breaking News
Local
Rochester School Board incumbents and conservative challengers move onto the general election
School board elections are technically nonpartisan races. However, the primary turned into a race deeply dividing voters into two camps.
August 10, 2022 12:28 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Finstad 2.jpg
Local
Finstad poised to win special election in Minnesota CD1 race; faces Ettinger in general election
Finstad, a New Ulm farmer, wins twice on same night
August 10, 2022 12:19 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Gene Dornink wins Senate District 23 GOP primary; other primary results
Multiple state legislative races, and city and county primary elections were held Tuesday. Here's how they shook out.
August 10, 2022 12:03 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe