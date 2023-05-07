Rochester council ready to revisit potential historic district incentives

ROCHESTER — A discussion of potential incentives for owners of properties in a proposed downtown historic district will be on tap Monday.

The Rochester City Council opted to pass earlier this year on deciding whether to approve the district, citing uncertainty about potential incentives and financial impacts .

“Our city staff have worked to address this topic, but I do not think that most property owners would agree that current incentives make the designation more valuable and, more importantly, less risky,” council member Patrick Keane said at the time.

On Monday, city staff is expected to revisit the status of the proposed district during a council study session, but also ask council members how they want to proceed and what’s needed to make a decision on the proposed district.

Among questions to be discussed is whether the council wants to develop new regulatory, financial or public realm incentives to support the proposed historic district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed district would include approximately three city blocks, largely sandwiched between Broadway Avenue and First Avenue Southwest. The northern border would include buildings just north of Second Street Southwest, and the southern line would primarily run along Fourth Street Southwest.

A map shows the proposed downtown commercial historic district, with "contributing" properties marked in green.

A single property south of Fourth Street Southwest — the Riverside Building at 400. S Broadway Ave. — would be included in the district.

Nearly 30 buildings considered contributing to the district were identified based on their use during specific periods of downtown development, which ranged between 1870 and 1962. Most of the buildings were built in a 50-year period starting in the 1870s.

Owners of properties in the district have voiced varying levels of support or opposition to the proposed historic designation, but most agree that any actions should come with added incentives, since the new status would require an added layer of city oversight related to any exterior change to the buildings they own.

“If we want to bring some of our history into the next century, then there needs to be an incentive to do so,” said Third Street Southwest business owner John Kruesel, who has been a longtime advocate for the proposed district.

In addition to discussing the proposed downtown historic district, the City Council is slated to continue discussion of a proposal to designate Silver Lake Park as a historic landmark.

The city’s Heritage Preservation Commission has recommended the designation for the portion of the park that sits north of Seventh Street Northeast.

Both issues will be discussed as part of the council’s weekly study session at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of May 8 include:

Rochester



Outside Agency Oversight Commission, 1 p.m. Monday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

City Council study session, approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m. Monday in room 104 of City Hall.

Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 164B of the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway.

Charter Commission, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall.

Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.

Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County

