Rochester council reaffirms sales tax request

ROCHESTER — A request to hold a public vote for an extension of Rochester’s half-cent sales tax was unanimously reaffirmed Monday.

“I think it’s probably a good thing to do, realizing we didn’t get any action on our legislative priorities in 2022,” council member Patrick Keane said of a request made in early 2022 that didn’t get a final legislative vote.

The city is required to obtain state lawmakers’ approval before it can hold a local vote regarding a sales tax extension to generate $205 million for four specific projects: $65 million for a regional sports and recreation complex, $50 million for street reconstruction projects, $50 million for an economic vitality fund and $40 million for flood control and water quality projects.

The Rochester City Council voted on Dec. 5, 2022, to renew its request for the 2023 legislative session, and Monday’s vote was sought to include council member Norman Wahl, who joined the council this month, after being elected in November to replace Nick Campion.

Heather Corcoran, the city’s legislative policy analyst, said the reconfigured council made the reaffirmation vote timely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wahl used the new vote to inquire about how the sales tax would be used, estimating it would take more than 16 years to generate the funds requested, based on the current collection of approximately $12 million a year.

City Administrator Alison Zelms said the city would determine which of the projects would require borrowing funds to start and which could be funded over time as tax revenue is collected.

“I think with the way these projects are laid out, we have a lot of options in order to maximize the dollars that are coming forward and the results for the community,” she said. “It would really depend on what the actual vote is of the community.”

If state lawmakers approve the vote, current guidelines would require the four projects to be listed separately on the 2024 general election ballot. Voters would have the option to support all items or just part of the list.

The final vote will determine what work will be supported with the sales tax and how much the city would be authorized to collect.

The city first implemented a local sales tax in 1982 and has periodically reaffirmed the vote without a lapse.

The most recent affirmation provided $139.5 million for city projects, and the final collections for that amount is expected to occur next year. Without a new vote confirming the extension, the tax would lapse at the end of 2024.

In other city business, the council:

ADVERTISEMENT

Approved city assessments for sidewalk repairs made in the final months of 2022.

Adopted a resolution to designate online feed for council meetings as the official livestream. The meetings will continue to be broadcast through local cable channels, but the online option will be given priority when technical issues arise.

