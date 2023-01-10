Rochester council salaries stay flat as new year starts

ROCHESTER — A new year started for the Rochester City Council and mayor Monday without a change in pay.

The council opted to maintain its 2022 pay rate for a second year without comment as one new member, Norman Wahl, was sworn in before Monday’s first meeting of 2023.

The six council members will continue to receive an annual $55,840 salary, with the council president receiving $64,216.

The mayor’s annual salary will remain $83,760.

It’s the second time the council voted to forgo a pay increase since seeking to align elected officials’ salaries with the area median income at the start of 2020.

The 2020 plan placed the mayor’s salary at 100% of the 2019 area median income, or $65,700. The City Council president received 72% of AMI, or $47,300, and council members received 60%, or $39,420.

While the plan called for increasing the rates to 120% of the local median income for mayor, 92% for council president and 80% for council members in 2021, the increase was postponed to 2022 in response to pandemic cutbacks.

The city’s 2023 budget approved in December was based on holding pay rates as area median income continues to increase.

City Administrator Alison Zelms said the council had instructed staff in 2022 to hold salaries flat until instructed to make a change.

While the council didn’t adjust its salaries this year, Olmsted County commissioners opted to match elected officials’ pay increases to what many other county employees are expected to receive this year under negotiated contracts.

The 4% increase means commissioner salaries rose from $50,470 to $ 52,489, while the county sheriff’s income increased from $153,445 to $159,583 and the county attorney saw an annual increase from $189.858 to $197,453.