Rochester council set to consider Landing lease agreement

A lease agreement allowing The Landing MN to use Silver Lake Station through April will be up for approval Monday.

The Landing has been operating a day center for people experiencing homelessness at the site since November under a contract with the city of Rochester.

The new agreement will start when that contract ends this month, and The Landing is not expected to receive any additional funding through the city.

The lease calls for the nonprofit organization to pay $1 for the eight-month lease.

The Landing also is expected to increase its record-keeping to identify who is using the center. Several city and county officials have noted that visitors are not always homeless, but might be seeking access to other services.

“This information will identify what services, including medical assistance, (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), ID’s, Substance Use Treatment, housing and other service connections are attained, used, or desired by guests,” the lease states.

The Landing also is expected to provide safety and staff training plans, along with a weekly incident report.

By Feb. 1, the organization must submit a plan for discontinuing services in the city-owned building. The Landing is expected to start winding down its operations at Silver Lake Station on March 1, with specific steps outlined through the end of April.

The Rochester City Council will be asked to approve the lease during its 6 p.m. meeting Monday. The issue is on the council’s consent agenda, meaning it could be approved without comment unless a council member opts to “pull” it for added discussion.

The council will meet in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, with the option for members to attend online. City Administrator Alison Zelms said the public is encouraged to attend virtually because of space limitations connected to physical distancing requirements as COVID-19 cases increase in the region.

The council meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Public comments can be made through connecting online or by phone, using instructions on the agenda posted at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas .

OTHER MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Aug. 9 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Police Policy Oversight Commission, 4 p.m. Monday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• City Council, 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Park Board study session, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Public Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

Olmsted County

• Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the government center.

• Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 1 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the government center.

• Administrative Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Physical Development Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Parks Commission, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE

• Environmental Commission, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE

• Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in the board chambers of the government center.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.