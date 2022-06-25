SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester council set to review annual audit

City saw revenue increase in 2021 with federal support

093021-drone-downtown-rochester-0119.jpg
The Zumbro River winds through downtown Rochester on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 25, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Revenue for the city of Rochester increased by $12.8 million in 2021, compared to 2020.

The increase was largely due to the initial federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act. When combined with other forms of funding from outside governments, it totaled $8.7 million for the year.

Also Read
Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic Q & A: What are the benefits of genetic testing?
Having genetic testing and visiting with a genetic counselor can be a beneficial tool to determine your risk factors.
June 25, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Mayo Clinic
Aikong See
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Aikong See: From humble beginnings comes classic style
Born in a creek halfway around the world, Aikong See has found his home and his mode in the Med City.
June 25, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
Rochester Honkers Michael Carico
Sports
From uncertainty to Buster Posey finalist, Honkers catcher Carico has had a quite a year
Davidson College sophomore Michael Carico -- in his first season as the Rochester Honkers' catcher -- delivered a record-setting season for the Wildcats after coming back from a torn labrum.
June 25, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Load More

The city is slated to receive a combined $17.5 million in ARPA over a two-year period.

On Monday, the Rochester City Council will review the results of an audit conducted by Smith Schafer and Associates. The annual audit will present information on the status of various city funds at the end of 2021.

A report sent to the council ahead of Monday’s meeting points out that “The pandemic makes 2020 and 2021 atypical years and difficult to compare to prior years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It also notes the city maintained a general fund balance at 44% of its annual expenditures, which is slightly up from the previous two years.

The $41.7 million reserve at the end of 2021 is intended to ensure the city has access to funds needed to day-to-day operations, since city revenue is generated sporadically throughout any given year.

The auditor’s report points out the city’s general fund reserves ranged from $15 million to more than $45 million last year, due to fluctuating income streams.

The city seeks to keep a fund balance equal to at least 42% of its annual expenses in order to maintain its high bond rating, which provides the opportunity to secure lower interest rates when borrowing funds for larger improvement and construction projects.

In addition to reviewing the general fund balance, the council will look at revenue available in a variety of dedicated city funds during its review of the annual audit.

The review and related discussion will be part of the council’s weekly study session at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of June 27 include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester 

  • City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.
  • Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rochester Public Utilities community room, 4000 East River Road NE.
  • Heritage Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers of the Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.
Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCILUPCOMING MEETINGS
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
100221-WOMENS-MARCH-6666.jpg
Local
From Mayo to lawmakers, local voices react to reversal of Roe v. Wade and the future of abortion in Minnesota
"The people of Minnesota will get a say in what happens going forward, and that's the right way for this to be positioned," State Sen. Steve Drazkowski said.
June 24, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Soldiers Field Swimming Pool
Local
Rochester pool fees dropping Monday
Silver Lake pool remains closed for repairs.
June 24, 2022 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hormel Institute Anniversary Celebration
Local
80 years: Austin's Hormel Institute has focused on community and cancer research
Intitute's mission started with food research and has transform into an innovator in cancer research.
June 24, 2022 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
bca8579920898422da4add1bacd8cbeb.jpg
Members Only
Business
Mayo Clinic Labs to soon offer monkeypox testing
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that five commercial laboratories, including Mayo Clinic Laboratories in Rochester, are now authorized to perform monkeypox tests to “greatly increase the capacity for the nation to detect the poxvirus.”
June 24, 2022 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger