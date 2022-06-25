Rochester council set to review annual audit

ROCHESTER — Revenue for the city of Rochester increased by $12.8 million in 2021, compared to 2020.

The increase was largely due to the initial federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act. When combined with other forms of funding from outside governments, it totaled $8.7 million for the year.

The city is slated to receive a combined $17.5 million in ARPA over a two-year period.

On Monday, the Rochester City Council will review the results of an audit conducted by Smith Schafer and Associates. The annual audit will present information on the status of various city funds at the end of 2021.

A report sent to the council ahead of Monday’s meeting points out that “The pandemic makes 2020 and 2021 atypical years and difficult to compare to prior years.”

It also notes the city maintained a general fund balance at 44% of its annual expenditures, which is slightly up from the previous two years.

The $41.7 million reserve at the end of 2021 is intended to ensure the city has access to funds needed to day-to-day operations, since city revenue is generated sporadically throughout any given year.

The auditor’s report points out the city’s general fund reserves ranged from $15 million to more than $45 million last year, due to fluctuating income streams.

The city seeks to keep a fund balance equal to at least 42% of its annual expenses in order to maintain its high bond rating, which provides the opportunity to secure lower interest rates when borrowing funds for larger improvement and construction projects.

In addition to reviewing the general fund balance, the council will look at revenue available in a variety of dedicated city funds during its review of the annual audit.

The review and related discussion will be part of the council’s weekly study session at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of June 27 include:

