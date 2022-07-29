SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester council set to review community survey results

Survey provides chance for city to compare its outcomes with other communities throughout the nation.

Rochester city logo
By Staff reports
July 29, 2022 03:34 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The results of a recent community survey will be shared with the Rochester City Council and the public Monday, during the council’s weekly study session.

It is the city’s second community survey since 2018, but the first conducted with the National Research Center, which works with cities and counties to collect data related to local government operations.

City Administrator Alison Zelms said the partnership with National Research Center provides an opportunity to use the survey findings to prioritize evidence-based decision-making.

“The opportunity to compare our results to other similar communities also allows us to see where we are doing well and what opportunities we have for improvement,” she added.

Rochester sent surveys to 5,500 randomly selected residences, and 828 responses were returned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key findings from the Rochester survey include:

  • Residents enjoy a positive quality of life and strong sense of safety in Rochester.
  • Rochester’s economy and employment opportunities are seen as assets to the community.
  • Rochester’s parks and recreational offerings are highly valued by residents.
  • Residents find value in receiving many city services virtually or digitally.
  • Rochester compares well with similar communities that participate in the survey nationally.
  • Rochester has opportunities to consider amenities for resident experience, visitor experience, housing affordability and yard waste.

In addition to the community survey, the city participated in the related National Business Survey, which allowed businesses to respond. In Rochester more than 230 businesses participated. The key insights from that survey included:

  • The majority of businesses in Rochester reported feeling positively about the local business climate.
  • Only half of business owners or managers gave excellent or good ratings to the city as a place to visit.
  • City services related to transportation ranked well, with a cited opportunity to improve the relationship between businesses and the city.

Rochester officials are planning to conduct the National Community Survey and National Business Survey every two years.
The full report for the National Community Survey and the National Business Survey can be found online at tinyurl.com/ytdtc4my .

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCILGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
World War II Planes
Local
Photos: The AirPower History Tour brings WWII aircraft to Rochester
The AirPower History Tour was held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester. The planes are here until Sunday, July 31, 2022.
July 29, 2022 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Holly Mulholland
Local
Assistant Fire Chief Holly Mulholland works to diversify Rochester's fire department
"There's a lot of good that can come when the team that's responding to an emergency is reflective of the community, and we know that,” she said.
July 29, 2022 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Olmsted Medical Center
Local
Olmsted Medical Center will offer $25 student sports physicals August 6
These physicals will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for participants in Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned activities.
July 29, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Shovelnose Sturegon
Local
Houston County investigation leads to dozens of charges related to harvesting fish eggs
Six men are accused of catching dozens of shovelnose sturgeons from the Mississippi River in 2021 near Reno in Houston County, and of using multiple fishing lines, harvesting the roe (eggs) and often discarding the fish bodies back into the river. It's suspected the roe is sold as caviar.
July 29, 2022 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson