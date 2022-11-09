SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester council set to see one new member

Norman Wahl says he's gearing up to be sole new face on council after joining two incumbents in election victories.

Shaun Palmer, Patrick Keane and Norman Wahl
Shaun Palmer, Patrick Keane and Norman Wahl.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
November 09, 2022
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Norman Wahl said he’s looking forward to being the new face of the Rochester City Council.

“I think I have good relationships with a couple people on the council who can show me the ropes fairly immediately, and I will really need to devote myself to good learning,” the semi-retired Lutheran pastor said of stepping into the Ward 3 council seat next year.

Wahl received 63.2% of the vote in the bid to replace council member Nick Campion, who opted against seeking another term.

Wahl beat out Vangie Castro, who received 36.6% of the vote after both candidates beat out two others in a four-way August primary.

With two council incumbents – Patrick Keane and Shaun Palmer – re-elected, Wahl said he’s already making plans to meet with Campion about council priorities for 2023.

“I will need to be a quick study, given that I will be the only new person,” he said.

With Campion stepping down, Keane and Palmer will become the council’s most experienced members as each enters their second term next year.

Keane fought off challenger Andy Hemenway, 70.2% to 29.6%, in Tuesday’s Ward 1 election, and Palmer led challenger Saida Omar 72.5% to 27.2% for the Ward 5 seat.

Keane said he sees Wahl as bringing a needed “collaborative, problem solving experience” to the council, which saw four first-time members elected in 2020.

“The council is still forming,” he said of the work that has been done during the past two years.

As for Tuesday’s election, he said it’s hard to say if there is a specific message in the results.

“Some voters are worried about stability on the council, which gives an incumbent the advantage,” he said, but added that he believes residents also supported his first-term efforts.

Palmer said he sees the wide margins in the Ward 1 and 5 elections as a sign that voters appreciated the incumbents' willingness to prepare for council meetings and engage with residents.

“People appreciate us being out in the community and our perspectives,” he said, pointing out that he and Keane don’t always agree, but they do seek to represent the interests of the city.

Both incumbents said that community connection has been strengthened in recent months as they knocked on doors and talked to the people they represent,

“I think that’s an important grounding,” Keane said, pointing out that the campaign conversations provide a broader perspective of community needs that just listening to people who are willing to speak at council meetings.

The results of Tuesday’s election remain unofficial until confirmed. They are slated to be reviewed by the Rochester City Council at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, followed by the Olmsted County Canvassing Board on Nov. 17 at the Olmsted County Election Center.

