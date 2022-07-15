SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester council set to start discussing 2023 city budget

Presentation plans to address anticipated changes for second year of the Rochester's first-ever two-year budget process.

Rochester city logo
By Staff reports
July 15, 2022 10:00 AM
ROCHESTER — City Administrator Alison Zelms will lead a preview presentation of Rochester’s 2023 recommended supplemental budget Monday.

The primary focus of the presentation to the Rochester City Council is expected to be high-level updates to key budget drivers that influence the supplemental budget, which will lead to an Aug. 22 study session to review the full recommended budget and improvement plan.

This is the second year of a two-year budget process, which is a first for the city.

“The two-year budget process is meant to provide a longer runway for more strategic discussion guiding final adjustments to reflect updated forecasts, evolving strategic priorities, and fiscal policy enhancements necessary for a supplementary adjusted budget in the second year,” Elms said in a statement announcing Monday’s presentation. “Like other cities, we have experienced unexpected impacts on the budget and this will provide an opportunity to begin to discuss those in the context of the resources needed for effective city operations.”

The 2023 supplemental budget process focuses only on supplemental revisions related to known or estimated cost changes. It will not deal with new budget requests or anticipated capital improvements.

Monday’s presentation, which will be held during the council’s 3:30 p.m. study session in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, is expected to cover the significant impacts anticipated for the 2023 budget. These include:

  • Decreases in state-provided Local Government Aid.
  • The lack of a state bonding bill to cover potential projects.
  • Increasing costs of resources required to provide services, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and natural gas.
  • Potential shifts in other funding sources, including the property tax levy.
