Rochester council slated to review library needs

Rochester Public Library tour and use update scheduled for Monday, after council members asked questions about library operations during the budget process.

Rochester Public Library
The Rochester Public Library is located at 101 Second St. SE.
Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
January 29, 2023 09:00 AM
ROCHESTER — A push for more library space is expected to continue Monday as the Rochester City Council tours the Rochester Public Library.

The city’s Library Board and staff are hosting the City Council’s weekly study session in an effort to highlight challenges in the current space.

“The purpose of this study session presentation is to review challenges, learn about current library usage, and gain understanding about how customers are impacted by current space limitations,” library staff wrote in a report to the council ahead of Monday’s study session at 3:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium.

The tour comes nearly seven years after a potential $55 million expansion was approved with the caveat that Olmsted County and the Destination Medical Center initiative provide some financial support.

The required deal was never approved, and since that time, the Library Board has maintained the stance that the current facility is too small to meet community needs.

Since then, at least two options for building a new downtown library have been discussed: one as part of potential development on city property along the west side of the Zumbro River, and another in connection to private development at the former Post Bulletin site, one block north of the current library.

The library at 101 Second St. SE was built in 1995, following recommendations from a 1988 study. At the time, it was expected to meet the city’s needs through 2010.

In recent months, council members have raised questions about activity in the library, particularly while discussing a pair of librarian positions, which were reinstated as part of the 2023 budget after a pandemic-related staffing freeze.

“Maybe at a future date, we might be able to see the capacity versus the need for staff,” Rochester City Council member Mark Bransford said during an August budget discussion, pointing to a desire to see more data regarding Rochester Public Library activity in recent years.

According to a November library report, the number of library visits continues to rebound since the doors were closed during the pandemic, but activity is below pre-pandemic levels.

With a month remaining in 2022, door counters logged 298,111 visits to the library, which was up from 146,076 in all of 2021. The 2019 count was 413,664.

At the same time, the number of physical items checked out from the library has remained close to pre-pandemic levels,

The November report cites nearly 1.6 million items checked out through November last year, which was approximately 28,000 fewer than all of 2019.

When it comes to electronic materials checked out, the November report shows numbers have increased, from approximately 203,000 checkouts in 2018 and 2019 to 261,000 in the first 11 months of 2022.

The data, along with other aspects of library operations, is expected to be discussed by the council and library board during their joint meeting.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Jan. 30 include:

Rochester

City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In the Rochester Public Library auditorium, 101 Second St. SE. The meeting will include the Rochester Public Library Board.

Music Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 p.m. Wednesday, council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Olmsted County

New commissioner introduction to the housing department, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Rochester Community Warming Center, 206 Fourth St. SE.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
