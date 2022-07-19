SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rochester council splits on conduct questions

Call for clarifying how issues are raised during meetings and with staff draws concerns about 'checks and balances.'

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 19, 2022 01:08 AM
ROCHESTER — A split Rochester City Council asked for options to reinforce its code of conduct Monday, while also cutting short a council member’s request for clarification.

“Our meetings have improved dramatically in the past 18 months,” Council President Brooke Carlson said, presenting a request for updated code of conduct language. “However, one of the places I’ve noticed we’ve gone sideways on multiple occasions is on ‘other business,’ which currently has little structure and clear expectations.”

She pointed to concerns about issues that have been raised at the end of council meetings without being included on the council agenda to provide other council members time to prepare for discussion.

The request Carlson submitted with council members Mark Bransford and Shaun Palmer seeks to limit “other business” discussion to responses to public comments made at the start of the meeting to items that are “truly urgent” and require a vote.

The time is “not a platform for individual council member announcements or commentary on issues,” the request stated.

Council member Molly Dennis, who routinely uses the end of council meetings to raise issues, said she considers the request an effort to silence council members.

“Taking away other business, takes away some of the checks and balances,” she said, noting that Mayor Kim Norton is able to address any issues during her report at the start of the meeting, so council members should have an equal opportunity.

The council’s code of conduct requires two members to submit a request to add an issue to a meeting agenda and calls for 15-day notice to allow staff time to review the issue,

“For me, it’s about being productive and respectful of staff and other council members,” Palmer said of limiting discussions of topics not on the agenda.

Bransford said he doesn’t see the limitations as stifling discussion, but considers it as an effort to clarify council discussions.

Carlson, Palmer and Bransford were joined by council member Nick Campion in asking for clarifying code of conduct language, but any revision will need at least one more member to support it, since changing the code requires at least a 5-2 council vote.

When Dennis asked how a council member should address potential misinformation in emails sent to the entire council, others opted to end the discussion without an answer.

While she didn’t specifically state the issue at hand, Dennis has said she disagreed with an email sent by City Administrator Alison Zelms regarding the planned merger of the Rochester-Olmsted County Youth Commission and the Mayor’s Youth Council.

Open meeting laws limit a council member’s ability to communicate with the entire council on city business, unless the discussion is part of a public meeting. That means emailing the entire council is illegal for a council member.

Dennis said she found the limit frustrating, and raised the issue last month. At the time, Bransford questioned the lack of “business” in the question, since no action was proposed.

“If we are not to ask questions, we are silenced,” she said, asking how the issue could be addressed.

Monday, Campion called for an end to the discussion as City Attorney Michael Spindler Krage sought to address legal limits and opportunities for discussion.

“This is a uniquely council member Dennis issue that I do not hear being shared by the rest of the council,” he told Dennis. “It is incumbent on you to address it with staff outside of this meeting.”

The effort to end the discussion was supported by Carlson, Palmer and council member Patrick Keane.

Zelms said city staff will work on proposed changes to the council’s code of conduct to present at a future meeting. In addition to addressing what is discussed during “other business” the proposed changes seek to clarify how the council interacts with city staff and the public, which is already addressed in the city charter and the current council code.

What happened: The Rochester City Council voited 4-3 to seek changes to its code of conduct t clarify how issues are raised during meetings and with city staff.

Why does this matter: The code of conduct covers the rules the council sets for itself within parameters of the city charter.

What's next: City staff will prepare changes defined in the council request for a future vote, which will require the support of at least five council members.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
