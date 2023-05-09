Rochester council still not ready for decision on downtown historic district

ROCHESTER — A majority of the Rochester City Council voiced support Monday for creating a downtown historic district , but members stopped short on how it should be supported.

“There is reasonable support for another conversation,” Council President Brooke Carlson said.

Rochester Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser and Community Development Director Irene Woodward presented the council with a variety of ways to provide financial and other incentives to building owners in the proposed district, but none caught overwhelming support with the council.

“It doesn’t sound like we have a totally clear understanding to bring this to a public hearing,” Steinhauser said, pointing out a public review will be required before the council can vote on whether to adopt the district.

Proposed incentives included tax abatements to offset the cost of potential building improvements, as well as the potential creation of a revolving loan fund, but council members voiced concern about the potential tax impact on other property owners.

“We get in really dangerous territory when we shift costs to the rest of the community,” Carlson said.

Steinhauser said a tax-abatement effort could temporarily offset property-tax increases related to improvements to the historic properties, but such a move would require the taxes to be collected elsewhere.

While a proposed revolving-loan fund and other incentives could also increase property taxes throughout the city, council members urged city staff to look for other funding options, including the potential to tap into Destination Medical Center funds.

Steinhauser and Woodward said the potential for using DMC funds is being discussed, but it would only be an option if the historic district is created.

A historic district would add an extra layer of oversight for changes to the exteriors of included businesses, which in the past called for Heritage Preservation Commission and City Council review, but Woodward said staff has been working to streamline the process.

“We know it can be challenging, and we want to make it as easy and efficient as we can,” she said, pointing out approximately 60% of the related building permits have been reviewed by Molly Patterson-Lungren, the city’s heritage preservation and urban design coordinator.

The council would only need to review a request for an exterior alteration of a property if the building owner appeals a decision by Patterson-Lungren or the Heritage Preservation Commission.

While most council members said they would support the proposed district with sufficient incentives, council member Shaun Palmer said he’s opposed to the move, stating the proposed incentives appear to be too costly.

“This has been kicked down the road, and it should just plain die,” he said.

Steinhauser said work will continue related to the district, which was originally proposed by the Heritage Preservation Commission in 2019.

She said the staff work is expected to include a review of past building permits and continued discussions with property owners to determine the potential participation and cost of any proposed incentive

Proposed district

The proposed district would include approximately three city blocks, largely sandwiched between Broadway Avenue and First Avenue Southwest. The northern border would include buildings just north of Second Street Southwest, and the southern line would primarily run along Fourth Street Southwest.

A single property south of Fourth Street Southwest – the Riverside Building at 400. S Broadway Ave. – would be included in the district.

Buildings considered contributing to the district were identified based on their use during specific periods of downtown development, which ranged between 1870 and 1962. Most of the buildings were built in a 50-year period starting in the 1870s.

The properties considered contributing to the district are:

• 195 S. Broadway Ave., Dayton’s Department Store

• 307 S. Broadway Ave., Clausen and Adler Hardware

• 309 S. Broadway Ave., F.J. Paine Co.

• 311-313 S. Broadway Ave., F.J. Paine Co./Palace Block

• 315-317 S. Broadway Ave., Bach Music Company

• 318 S. Broadway Ave., A.J. Bjerring Barbershop/Bjerring Hotel

• 319-321 S. Broadway Ave., Baker and Hanson/The Council Saloon

• 320-322 S. Broadway Ave., Rochester Egg and Poultry Co.

• 323 S. Broadway Ave., Black’s Lunch

• 324 S. Broadway Ave., C.J. Morrill and Son, Wholesale Grocer

• 325 S. Broadway Ave., F.A. Poole Building Contributing

• 326-328 S. Broadway Ave., Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co.

• 330 S. Broadway Ave., Columbia Hotel

• 400 S. Broadway Ave., Riverside Building

• 202 First Ave. SW, C.F. Massey Co.

• 210 First Ave. SW, Blakeley Building

• 212 First Ave. SW, Rochester Commercial Club Building

• 216 First Ave. SW, Holland’s Food Shop Contributing

• 220 First Ave. SW, Stebbins Building

• 224 First Ave. SW, former City Hall

• 304 First Ave. SW, William’s Block

• 7 Second St. SW, Olmsted County Bank and Trust Co.

• 15-21 Second St. SW, Northwestern National Bank of Rochester

• 23 Second St. SW, I.O.O.F. Lodge #13

• 4 Third St. SW, Union National Bank Building

• 10 Third St. SW, Kennedy Building

• 17 Fourth St. SW, Hotel Francis

Three properties within the district boundaries are listed as non-contributing: 318 First Ave. SW, 324 First Ave. SW and 14 Third St. SW.