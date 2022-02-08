Rochester council tees up next round of golf study

ROCHESTER – Study of the city’s golf program will continue, following a consultant’s report that points to potential changes to address inefficiencies in the system.

“Nobody that is voting for this tonight … is saying to remove a golf course or to fully fund the golf courses or to change any arrangement,” Rochester City Council member Nick Campion said Monday night. “They are saying we need to have this data analyzed and to come up with a plan to go forward for our parks department.”

Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said the work is needed to provide direction for his department, due to needed improvements and limited funding.

“When we talk about status quo, that’s not a good position to be in,” he said.

The council unanimously voted to direct city staff to initiate a second phase of study following a report by the National Golf Foundation, a consultant hired to evaluate the city’s golf program.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report cited a need for $3.6 million in upgrades throughout the four courses and pointed to several options for improving financial stability.

The city’s ongoing study will look at options for maintaining four golf courses at various funding levels, while also considering the potential for altering a course by either reducing its size or finding a new purpose for the site.

Council member Shaun Palmer voiced concern about including the potential closing of a course as an option for study, specifically pointing to pasty discussions about reducing or closing the Soldier’s Field Golf Course.

“I believe it’s good for our community to have a wide range of things to do,” he said, suggesting all the courses should be maintained.

Deputy Administrator Aaron Parrish said no specific course is being targeted and all would be studied.

He said the goal is to take a step back from the consultant’s report and look at the system as a whole, while also surveying community members to determine what residents expect.

Mayor Kim Norton said she’s already formed a working group of local golfers who have voiced concerns about the consultants report.

She anticipates the group will bring forward suggestions that will address some of the concerns identified in the report, while also identifying flaws in the findings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They had anticipated being more actively involved from the beginning and not at the end of the process,” she said.

Council President Brooke Carlson, however, said the council will need input from the broader community as it weighs options.

“True community engagement isn’t a group of golfers,” she said.

Council member Molly Dennis agreed, pointing to the potential for closing more than one course, and the need for broader community engagement.

“We can’t be spending money on just one specific stakeholder,” she said.

Parrish pointed out no decision on the future of the city’s golf courses is expected before this year’s season. He said the city’s Park Board would be expected to make a recommendation in the fall or winter, following nearly a year of discussion and community engagement.