The Rochester City Council will return to conducting study sessions Monday.
“We have other business items that have not gotten the attention that we think need to be brought forward to the council,” City Administrator Steve Rymer said, indicating the topics are not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council had suspended the weekly informational sessions this month, moving regular council meetings into the 3:30 p.m. timeslot on April 6 and April 20.
Rymer suggested the earlier regular meetings will continue, with plans to schedule study sessions on weeks without a full meeting.
At 3:30 pm. Monday, the council plans to discuss the potential development of a license and inspection program for short-term rental properties, such as those rented through online platforms like Airbnb.
Staff from the city’s Building Safety and Community Development departments are expected to ask for guidance for potential changes that would be brought to the council for future approval.
The council is also expected to discuss raising targets for hiring female-owned and minority-owned businesses for city-supported development projects.
The current goals are 6 percent for female-owned businesses and 4 percent for businesses owned by other minorities.
The goals represent the percentage of work in overall projects that go to businesses in each category. City reports indicate recent projects have exceeded current goals.
A report sent to the council Thursday indicates the goals could be raised in each category, reaching 9 percent for female-owned businesses by 2023 and 15 percent for other minority-owned companies next year.