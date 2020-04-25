A house with rooms for rent on a website like Airbnb could be getting an extra level of over…

Upcoming meetings

Meetings held through remote access during the week of April 27 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188.

• Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rochester Public Utilities board room, 4000 East River Road NE. Video of the meeting will be posted online at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas following the meeting.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW. Meeting will livestream at YouTube.com/ISD535.