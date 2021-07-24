Rochester council to review potential property sales

Rochester city properties could be put on the market in the near future.

After the Rochester City Council approved a $1.4 million purchase agreement for the former Dooley’s Pub space in downtown Rochester, it will review the potential sale or trade of 20 other properties.

“The team has been evaluating options for the sale of city-owned properties and how they may generate revenue and/or accomplish a policy objective important to the city council,” Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish wrote in a report to the council.

He said Monday’s presentation will include recommendations for ranking the potential for sale or reuse of the properties.

The sites proposed for high-priority sales include a pair of extra lots purchased when the city built the fire station at 2185 Wheelock Drive NE. The nearly 3.5 acres was intended to be sold after the project was completed and could be considered a place for construction of affordable housing.

Other properties that could be considered for sale to a housing developer are:

Parcels connected to Homestead Park in Southeast Rochester. Nearly half an acre has been identified for possible sale, but the city’s Park Board would be required to approve the sale.

A former Rochester Public Utilities substation.

A well site in Southeast Rochester.

Several parking lots near downtown.

Other sites, including the Hadley Creek Driving Range and two small parcels linked to Soldiers Field Park, are being suggested as areas that could be traded for other property that would better serve community needs and public access.

If the council agrees with the recommendations presented Monday, Parrish said city staff will work on a plan to move forward, which would likely include a request for proposals related to some properties and listing others for sale through a broker.

The council will discuss the recommendations during its 3:30 p.m. study session Monday in council chambers at the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

In addition to the property review, the council will review the first phase of a facilities assessment and discuss options to diversify city revenue sources.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of July 25 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in city council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rochester Public Utilities board room, 4000 East River Road NE.

• Heritage Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

• Music Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall.

• Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

• Outside Agency Oversight Committee, 1:30 p.m. Thursday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

Olmsted County

• Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments, noon Wednesday in conference room 186 at 2122 Campus Drive SE.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.