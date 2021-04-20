Rochester council to revisit seasonal parking ordinance

Rochester Public Works staff were asked Monday to revisit the city’s seasonal parking ordinance.

“I’d like the staff to come back to us and tell us how it’s working and how we can tweak it,” Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer said as the council voted 7-0 to seek a review of the two-year-old ordinance. It was a discussion postponed from the council’s April 5 meeting.

The seasonal policy adopted in 2019 limits on-street parking from Oct. 1 to May 1 to alternate sides of the street between 2 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The goal is to increase effectiveness of plowing efforts, as well as make room for spring and fall street sweeping and other maintenance.

Council members asked city staff to narrow the focus to look at the length of the season.

“It easily could be from Nov. 1 to April 1,” council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said, adding that other measures could be taken for early or late winter storms.

Council member Nick Campion suggested the issue could be revisited in July to have a broader discussion.

The council action also asked for a review of any cost savings connected to the current policy, as well as an evaluation of practices in nearby cities.

A previous review by Public Works staff looked at Minnesota’s 15 largest cities, as well as 11 smaller cities near Rochester. Policies ranged from declaring a snow emergency when snow has fallen to banning all on-street parking during specific nighttime hours.

The majority of smaller cities, including Mankato where Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms served as deputy city manager until earlier this year, implement a snow emergency when needed.

Minneapolis and St. Paul implement even- and odd-side parking requirements only after a snow emergency is called due to narrowing streets as snow accumulates. Other metro-area communities ban parking for three- to four-hour periods throughout the winter to allow for snow removal.