Rochester council to see 2022 budget recommendation with proposed 6.5 percent tax increase

Rochester’s city administrator is recommending a $494.4 million budget for 2022, a $22.4 million increase from the city’s 2021 spending plan.

“The 2022 recommended budget does not fully restore to the 2020 service levels, which totaled $587 million,” City Administrator Alison Zelms wrote in a report to the council ahead of a planned review on Monday.

Zelms will present her first budget proposal to the Rochester City Council at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers at the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

The proposal is the city’s first attempt at establishing a two-year budget process, so the 2023 budget will be largely based on anticipated 2022 spending.

Zelms said the 2022-2023 budget recommendation focuses on rebuilding revenue and expense balances following significant impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It requires two years to accomplish this in order to mitigate the impact to property tax payers, while assuring a reasonable level of service through expenditure recovery and ongoing revenue to support service levels long term,” she wrote in her report. “The longer recovery period is necessary even with the use of budget stability funds to mitigate impacts.”

Key budget elements cited in her report include:

A proposed 6.5 percent tax levy increase

A 2.5 percent general rate increase for electricity for Rochester Public Utility custom. Individual customer class increases will range from 1 percent to 4 percent based on cost of service.

A 2.5 percent general rate increase for water utility customers.

$1,467,446 million in budget stability funding

No increase to parking ramp or transit rates for 2022.

A $3.5 million increase in total city -- not including RPU -- operating expenses from 2021, which is a $4.7 million decrease from the adopted 2020 adopted operating budget.

A $1.9 million decrease in total RPU operating expenses from 2021.

With the council addressing the proposed spending plan for the first time Monday; discussions will continue at the Aug. 30 study session.

“If you are excited about the budget, this is the season for you,” Zelms said.

The council will have limited public seating in chambers for the meeting, with public viewing available through an online livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

