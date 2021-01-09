Rochester council to weigh in on park priorities

Work continues to determine how the $2 million generated each year through a recently approved parks referendum will be spent.

“It’s obvious we need to have really clear priorities with what we are going to be doing with this annual funding,” Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said.

A key guide for future projects will be the Parks and Recreation system plan developed in 2016, which outlined approximately $80 million in potential projects and needs throughout the city.

Widman said inflation likely puts the current cost closer to $100 million, which means the annual $2 million won’t cover all anticipated immediate needs.

He said annual funding through other city sources for infrastructure will be needed to ensure progress is seen.

“We still will be using that as a mechanism and we will be asking (the Rochester City) Council to support us in that regard,” he said, pointing to a previously approved council goal of earmarking approximately $1.5 million a year in city funds for park and rec projects.

The council will be asked Monday to weigh in on project priorities recently approved by the city’s Park Board.

Key projects at this point are those that have already been in the works, such as continued work at Cascade Lake and Gamehaven parks, but replacing playground equipment and developing neighborhood parks are also high on the list, which comes with a proposed six-year spending plan.

“It’s making sure we look at some high-impact projects, but we need to continue to focus on safety and make that our No. 1 priority on any funding issue,” Widman said.

Widman will be joined by Park Board President Linnea Archer and park and rec staff in presenting the priorities and project plans during the city council’s 3:30 p.m. study session Monday.

The online meeting will be available live at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas , as well as on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Jan. 11 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Charter Commission, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, information for accessing the online meeting is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Video will be posted online following the meeting.

• Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas .

Olmsted County

• Olmsted County Justice Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Information for accessing the online meeting is available on the agenda posted at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx .

• Community Services Advisory Board, 7 a.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.co.olmsted.mn.us/cs/cssab/Pages/CSSABAgenda.aspx

• Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday. Access information is available at www.co.olmsted.mn.us/cs/cssab/Pages/CSSABAgenda.aspx

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW. Meeting will livestream at YouTube.com/ISD535 .