Rochester council to weigh status of former Legends site

The fate of the former Legend’s Bar and Grill location could be determined Monday.

The Rochester City Council will be asked whether it supports historic landmark designation for the city-owned building at 11 Fourth St. SE, which originally housed a Red Owl grocery store and the Time Theatre.

Last month, the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission voted 6-1 to recommend landmark status based on its architectural style and links to notable architects and builders hired by Mayo Clinic to design and construct the Time Theatre.

Members also pointed out that the pair of joined buildings were constructed in the mid-1930s, making them the last remnants of Depression-era construction near what has been proposed as a historic downtown commercial district.

The pitch for landmark status started with a nomination by local preservation advocate Kevin Lund after the city council voted 4-3 to end the former Legend’s lease and seek bids for decision.

While the Heritage Preservation Commission supports landmark status, staff in the city’s Community Development department does not, citing a lack of historic integrity due to changes since the pair of connected buildings operated as a grocery store and theater.

Molly Patterson-Lungren, the city’s heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, said a decision to oppose landmark status doesn’t necessarily mean the buildings are headed toward demolition.

“The HPC took an additional step, requesting that (in lieu of) landmark designation the city council agree to not demolish the building until the Riverfront small-area plan was complete,” she said, referring to an effort to define a vision for the city-owned land west of the Zumbro River between Second and Fourth streets southeast.

City staff estimates costs associated with maintaining the building through the winter would be $18,200, with the bulk of the expense related to utilities. The city has already invested $53,000 in the property this year.

The cost of demolishing the building has been estimated at $220,000 to $250,000, with winter work expected to come with the lowest price tag.

After deciding the building’s status, the council will be asked to provide direction on next steps for the property, if it’s not designated as a landmark.

The discussion will be part of the council’s meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

