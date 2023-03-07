99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester council votes to censure member

Council member Molly Dennis receives former reprimand, citing 'inappropriate conduct'

Molly Dennis.JPG
Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis speaks at a city council meeting Aug. 2, 2021.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 06, 2023 09:34 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester City Council member was officially reprimanded by her peers Monday in an action she said took her by surprise.

"I was blindsided," she said, suggesting the council should have placed the item on the agenda before Monday.

Council member Patrick Keane said the action was added to the council's agenda Monday in an effort to be as transparent as possible while not delaying the issue.

"The council has the right and responsibility to manage itself," he said.

The council's action cited conduct and interactions with council members and city staff, without pointing to specific actions.

The resolution did cite a Feb. 28 study session held at the city-owned Plummer House, where Dennis repeatedly voiced concerns about the lack of an official video or audio recording of the meeting.

During that meeting, she also raised a concern about being expected to make recommendations about city council priorities that were being discussed.

Study sessions are designed for discussion of issues to obtain council direction without an official vote being taken. No policy is set at the meetings, and a future vote will be held to determine any potential changes to the council priorities.

Monday's censure resolution outlined several actions supported by the council. They are:

  • Dennis will only have virtual meetings with City staff for the remainder of 2023.
  • Dennis shall limit her staff meetings and communications to Department Heads, the City Administrator, and the City Attorney, and such meetings shall be for information related to City business.
  • All communication from Councilmember Dennis to City employees shall be in writing, by email, and copied to the City Administrator.
  • Dennis shall refrain from continued negative interactions and behaviors, personal attacks, and inappropriate communications with the Council and City staff.
  • Dennis shall refrain from representing the City’s official position unless requested by the City Council, and when speaking with partners and the public, Councilmember Dennis shall make it clear that the opinions being expressed are her own and not necessarily representative of the City’s position.

This report will be updated.

What happened: The Rochester City Council voted 4-1 to censure council member Molly Dennis.

Why does this matter: A censure is a formal reprimand by the public body.

What's next: The censure include a variety of actions outlining how Dennis is expected to interact with city staff for the remainder of the year

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
